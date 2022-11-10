Trevor Murdoch Says That Fans Are Criticizing Billy Corgan For EmPowerrr 2 Rather Than Thinking Rationally

Read full article on original website
Tyrus Celebrates NWA World Title Win
As NWA Hard Times 3 came to a close last night, the National Wrestling Alliance found themselves with a new World Heavyweight Champion: Tyrus. "The training the focus, the sacrifice," Tyrus wrote on Twitter. The new champion credited training alone, "living in the gym" instead of the fridge, and copious film study for his victory over former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former champion Matt Cardona. Tyrus pinned then-champion Murdoch to win the title, much to the chagrin of Cardona, who was stripped of the NWA Title in June due to injury.
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12): Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus, Matt Cardona Headline
The National Wrestling Alliance held its NWA Hard Times 3 event on November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12) - #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship:...
