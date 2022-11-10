ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wflx.com

Beachfront businesses in Vero Beach reopen after Hurricane Nicole

Businesses along the beach are getting back to normal after Hurricane Nicole battered the Treasure Coast. “Every one of these Tikis were flipped right over,” said Steve Toolan. Toolan is the manager at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill. They closed down last Wednesday at 6 p.m. before Nicole...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Sandi Tree to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach

The iconic Sandi Tree will begin taking shape on Monday in downtown West Palm Beach. Sculptors will start carving the 35-foot tree at 9 a.m., and the process is expected to last all week. You can watch the team all day as they work at the Great Lawn, located at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Upwards of $180,000 of equipment stolen from Okeechobee funeral home

An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole. “I think with the hurricane coming in it was just a prime time with few people out on the street, storm approaching, under the cover of night," Matthew Buxton, owner of Buxton & Bash Okeechobee Funeral Home said. “Now I’m down a truck, I’m down that trailer. This is equipment that my staff uses every single day to provide the service that we serve to our families, and it is an enormous inconvenience."
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee

Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week. In newly obtained surveillance footage, a white 4-door Chevy Malibu is seen pulling up to the 9-year-old who was playing basketball in his driveway on Southwest 19th Street.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
wflx.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating three separate shootings that left two children and an adult injured Monday afternoon. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting occurred at about 3:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Fifth Street. Jachles said a 17-year-old boy was shot and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lantana

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday at 1 a.m. near the Costco Wholesale store located on Lantana Road. She was reported missing last Friday.
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Suspect wanted for stealing electric scooter from CVS

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say stole an electric scooter from a CVS store in Lake Worth Beach. The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at the CVS store located in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway. Anyone who can identify the person in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

It's safety first at Stuart Air Show, executive says

The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Stuart Air Show discusses safety protocols

The tragedy at a Dallas air show, where six people died, has shaken the air show community. Officials at the Stuart Air Show told WPTV on Sunday they are confident in their safety protocols, which they said they go through every morning before anyone takes flight. "At the end of...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Missionary Flights International delivers aide to Haiti amid cholera outbreak

A local non-profit organization is stepping up its efforts to help Haiti as the Caribbean island wages war on yet another health crisis. Cholera cases are on the rise once again. According to Haiti's Health Ministry, at least 136 people have died since October. The disease is caused by eating...
wflx.com

Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup

The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole. The department said commercial and residential garbage pickup, as well as residential recycling pickup, are scheduled as normal. Residential bulk junk pickup is on hold until yard debris...

