An Okeechobee funeral homeowner believes $180,000 of their equipment was stolen, while their staff was at home, riding out Hurricane Nicole. “I think with the hurricane coming in it was just a prime time with few people out on the street, storm approaching, under the cover of night," Matthew Buxton, owner of Buxton & Bash Okeechobee Funeral Home said. “Now I’m down a truck, I’m down that trailer. This is equipment that my staff uses every single day to provide the service that we serve to our families, and it is an enormous inconvenience."

OKEECHOBEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO