Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Scam alert: SC businesses targeted with bogus certificate of existence solicitation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond issued a scam alert to businesses warning them of a bogus solicitation letter selling certificates of existence and other documents for $399.89. The letter from South Carolina Certified Document Services appears to target new businesses that have...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes. According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country. The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
WJCL
Police: 3 kidnapped children found safe in South Carolina, relative in custody
Update 11:15 a.m.: The three children were found safe Monday morning. Earvin has been taken into custody and warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Initial report: Three children were kidnapped Sunday in South Carolina, according to authorities. The York County Sheriff's Office says Jami’la Earvin, a family member, took the...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
wgac.com
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws
Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
WLTX.com
Pay raises for 6 South Carolina elected officials are coming in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A day after the election, six South Carolina elected officials were given big salary increases with pay for two of those officials more than doubling. A state commission made up of eight lawmakers and three Governor appointees approved the raises Wednesday. When Attorney General Alan Wilson...
$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina
A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, in July, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina Man Was Arrested After A Woman, Newborn Baby Found Dead
A South Carolina man was arrested after a mother and her newborn baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the South Carolina man Tyler Wilkins, 21 years old, was charged with murder after his newborn baby and the baby’s mother were found dead. He was immediately arrested and it was found that he was involved with another woman who went missing in 2020.
South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
Cities with the most home value appreciation in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
This Sandwich Was Named the “Best Sandwich in SC”
This sandwich was named the Best Sandwich in South Carolina.The Daily Meal. South Carolina is well-known for having great southern cuisine. Rather you are in the mood for good BBQ, seafood, or even a great steak, there are a plethora of places in the state that has something to satisfy your taste buds. However, you might just be in the mood for something simple, like a sandwich. One national publication published an article titled, "The Best Sandwiches In Every State And Where To Find Them". In this article, we will take a look at which sandwich was crowned the best in the state of South Carolina as well as the best places to get them.
WLTX.com
It comes once a month, but some women say they can't get what they need
CAYCE, S.C. — It’s uncomfortable to talk about but for women, like it or not, it comes every month. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four women struggle to purchase period products due to a lack of income. In South Carolina, one in five women...
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
FOX Carolina
SC High Schools prepare for football quarterfinals
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school teams in South Carolina are gearing up for the SCHSL quarterfinals. (2) Spartanburg @ (1) Dutch Fork(2) Summerville @ (1) Sumter. (4) Byrnes @ (1) Gaffney(2) Carolina Forest @ (1) Fort Dorchester. CLASS 4A BRACKET. UPPER STATELOWER STATE. (5) Catawba Ridge @ (1)...
Comments / 0