This sandwich was named the Best Sandwich in South Carolina.The Daily Meal. South Carolina is well-known for having great southern cuisine. Rather you are in the mood for good BBQ, seafood, or even a great steak, there are a plethora of places in the state that has something to satisfy your taste buds. However, you might just be in the mood for something simple, like a sandwich. One national publication published an article titled, "The Best Sandwiches In Every State And Where To Find Them". In this article, we will take a look at which sandwich was crowned the best in the state of South Carolina as well as the best places to get them.

4 DAYS AGO