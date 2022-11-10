Read full article on original website
Jay Lethal Believes He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or He Gets Fired
AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on previously working for IMPACT and ROH, how he thinks he would still be there if he didn’t get fired, and how he believes he will be with AEW until he gets or the company closes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
Kevin Kelly Reveals New American Wrestling Promotion, First Event Details, Logo Released
NJPW play-by-play commentator Kevin Kelly has announced on Twitter that he is involved with a new American wrestling promotion called American eXcellence Wrestling, one that he has a financial stake in. Kelly adds that the first event will take place on January 7th from the historic Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse. His...
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match
On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
Tyrus Wins The NWA World Heavyweight Title At Tonight’s Hard Times 3
Tyrus is your new NWA world Heavyweight Champion. The Funkasaurus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat matchup at this evening’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which took place from Tyrus’ hometown of New Orleans. The big man hit Murdoch with a Tongan Death Grip chokeslam to secure the victory, and give him his first world title reign as a wrestler.
Mike Bailey Names Josh Alexander As One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the Canadian independent scene, and how much he loves wrestling Josh Alexander, a man he believes is one of the best workers in the world. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. *New NWA Champion Tyrus to appear. *NWA TV champion Jordan Clearwater’s first title defense vs. Mims. *Aron Stevens cs....
Former WWE Star Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
When Steve Austin was at his peak, from 1997 to 1999, Ken Shamrock was a member of the WWE active roster and was familiar with him at that time. Shamrock won the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Titles, and the 1998 King of the Ring during his time with WWE. Shamrock and Austin did wrestle each other, but they never had a significant pay-per-view singles contest.
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
Jim Ross Recalls “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.
Konnan Explains Why Triple H Should Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE
On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including why he believes Triple H should bring back former two-time AEW champion CM Punk following the Second City Saint going into business for himself at this past September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Road Dogg Reveals What Kind Of Meals Vince McMahon Loved To Eat
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about his relationship with the now-retired Vince McMahon, most notably how the former Chairman hated eating junk food like corn dogs and carnival food, but loved eating steaks, fish, and capers. Check out Road Dogg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Makes Change to RAW Match, Updated Line-Up for Tonight
WWE has announced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable in singles action for tonight’s RAW. WWE previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” on tonight’s RAW to face Alpha Academy in tag team action, but they changed the match to a singles bout just this afternoon.
Will Ospreay Pitches For AEW Star To Join His United Empire Faction
Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Champion, has made a pitch to a rising AEW star to join his United Empire faction. Following his betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and CHAOS in October 2020, Ospreay formed the United Empire. Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, Gideon Gray, Akira Francesco, TJP, Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, and Ospreay make up the group.
