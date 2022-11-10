New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.

14 HOURS AGO