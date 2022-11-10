Read full article on original website
Mike Bailey Names Josh Alexander As One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the Canadian independent scene, and how much he loves wrestling Josh Alexander, a man he believes is one of the best workers in the world. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
Billy Gunn Recalls WWE Assigning Him The Rockabilly Character: “I Think They Were Testing Me To See If I’d Quit Or Not”
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Billy Gunn recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Daddy Ass discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WrestleMania 30 match against the Shield, and how he thought WWE was trying to get him to quit when they assigned him the Rockabilly character back in the day. Highlights are below.
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match
On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
Jim Ross Recalls “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
Former WWE Star Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
When Steve Austin was at his peak, from 1997 to 1999, Ken Shamrock was a member of the WWE active roster and was familiar with him at that time. Shamrock won the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Titles, and the 1998 King of the Ring during his time with WWE. Shamrock and Austin did wrestle each other, but they never had a significant pay-per-view singles contest.
Road Dogg Reveals What Kind Of Meals Vince McMahon Loved To Eat
On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about his relationship with the now-retired Vince McMahon, most notably how the former Chairman hated eating junk food like corn dogs and carnival food, but loved eating steaks, fish, and capers. Check out Road Dogg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Kurt Angle Shares What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jon Moxley during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, who defends against MJF at Full Gear on November 19th. “I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the...
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
Tyrus Wins The NWA World Heavyweight Title At Tonight’s Hard Times 3
Tyrus is your new NWA world Heavyweight Champion. The Funkasaurus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat matchup at this evening’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which took place from Tyrus’ hometown of New Orleans. The big man hit Murdoch with a Tongan Death Grip chokeslam to secure the victory, and give him his first world title reign as a wrestler.
AEW Rampage To Air At Special Start Time For Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage is slated to air earlier on the day after Thanksgiving. The schedule on TNT’s website lists the November 25th episode of Rampage as airing at 4 PM ET as opposed to the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games that will be televised that day at...
First Match Revealed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network. It was announced during tonight’s RAW that The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22. Per the stipulation, Lumis will earn a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be required to pay everything he owes to Lumis. Miz has promised that he will win, and this whole thing with Lumis will come to an end.
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show
Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
