stillrealtous.com

WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice

Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone

AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW

A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
wegotthiscovered.com

What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?

The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them

A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
tjrwrestling.net

Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”

AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy

Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
ringsidenews.com

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year

There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...

