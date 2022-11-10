Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Comments On NWA World Title Victory, Talks Training and Sacrifice
Last night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view from New Orleans saw a shocking finish to the main event, as Tyrus was crowned the promotion’s new world champion after defeating Matt Cardona and Trevor Murdoch in a triple-threat showdown. Today…Tyrus took to Twitter to comment on his marquee achievement,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says It Would Be A ‘Dream’ To Reunite Tag Team In AEW
A former IMPACT wrestling name who is currently signed with AEW has said it would be a ‘dream’ to reunite with her former tag partner on AEW. The Bunny (FKA Allie in IMPACT wrestling), was speaking in an interview with Grue Rume when she made the comments. The...
wegotthiscovered.com
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
Shakira & Ex Gerard Piqué Reveal Singer Will Move To Miami With Kids After Finalizing Custody Agreement
Shakira and her children are heading back to her hometown of Miami after the Columbian sensation settled a new custody agreement with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué. The dynamic duo previously split after 11 years together and have now released a joint statement regarding their broken family. Article continues below...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Looks Jacked Amid WWE WrestleMania Return Rumors
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. He singlehandedly ushered in The Attitude Era and remains one of the most beloved pro wrestlers of all time. Amid his in-ring return rumors, Austin also looked very jacked recently.
bodyslam.net
Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Not Expected To Return Until Next Year
There are several WWE stars who are currently sitting on the sidelines due to injury and one of them happens to be Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT Champion had to undergo hip labrum surgery, and it doesn’t sound like he will be returning to WWE anytime soon. PWInsider.com is...
