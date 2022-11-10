Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan. Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18. Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
abccolumbia.com
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
abccolumbia.com
Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family. Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.
WLTX.com
Irmo High School, Molina Healthcare giving away 500 holiday meals today
IRMO, S.C. — A local healthcare organization and high school are teaming up to help provide holiday meals to families in need on Sunday - and as of 3 p.m., they still have plenty available. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is working with Irmo High School International School of...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
Dozens of Sumter college students receive financial help for emergency needs
SUMTER, S.C. — Dozens of students at Central Carolina Technical College are receiving financial assistance thanks to the Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope Scholarship through the Ellucian Foundation. The school applied for $10,000 to help students with emergency needs so they can focus on school. Elizabeth White is the assistant...
abccolumbia.com
Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue. Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.
abccolumbia.com
Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
abccolumbia.com
Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
abccolumbia.com
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend. The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry. November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Clemson rivalry renewed at high noon Nov. 26 on ABC Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience. According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia. This will be the 118th match-up in one...
Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
spoonuniversity.com
"Local Restaurant Row" Brings Columbia Staples to USC Students
The start of a new school year sent numerous renovations underway at the Russell House University Union, University of South Carolina's main hub for student dining. USC students who returned to campus in August were met with a brand new residential dining hall, "Gamecock Park," a Panda Express, and an updated Gamecock General store. But the most exciting new addition is arguably "Local Restaurant Row."
etxview.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
