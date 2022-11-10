Read full article on original website
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
Jim Ross Looks Back On Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked back on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. On a SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan en route to his confrontation with The Rock. Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug at the time the referee stopped the match. After the defeat, Hogan disappeared from WWE television, and he wouldn’t show up again until the beginning of 2003, despite earlier plans.
Shawn Michaels Calls Himself The Joker To Bret Hart’s Batman, Says Bret Was A Better Wrestler But He Was A Better Performer
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties. During the interview, Michaels...
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
Former WWE Star Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
When Steve Austin was at his peak, from 1997 to 1999, Ken Shamrock was a member of the WWE active roster and was familiar with him at that time. Shamrock won the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Titles, and the 1998 King of the Ring during his time with WWE. Shamrock and Austin did wrestle each other, but they never had a significant pay-per-view singles contest.
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
Steve Austin to Wrestle Another Match for WWE?
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 this year, but the company reportedly offered him a second bout. Austin defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match on The Grandest Stage of Them All back in April, to close Night 1 of the big event, and shortly after the bout reports emerged on how Austin enjoyed the experience, and was open to making similar appearances.
Jim Ross Recalls “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he spoke about the Katie Vick angle. WWE fans who were watching at the time will remember the name Katie Vick, who was Kane’s ex-girlfriend in storyline that passed away when the vehicle he was operating crashed.
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
Roman Reigns Reacts to The Usos’ History-Making Win on WWE SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown opened up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over The New Day. With the win, The Usos have now held the blue brand straps for 481 days and will officially break The New Day’s record for the longest-reigning tag team champions on Monday, November 14.
Top Stars Set for WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is now official for WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW saw Styles cut a backstage promo on how it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. He challenged Balor to a singles match at Survivor Series to end it all, and Balor later accepted.
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
First War Games Team Finalized for WWE Survivor Series, Numbers Advantage To Be Decided Next Week
Team Damage CTRL has been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley revealed on tonight’s RAW that she will be the fifth member of Team Damage CTRL for the 5 vs. 5 War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Ripley joins Bayley, Nikki Cross and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the team.
Mike Bailey Names Josh Alexander As One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the Canadian independent scene, and how much he loves wrestling Josh Alexander, a man he believes is one of the best workers in the world. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show
Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
New War Games Participant Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
A new Women’s War Games participant is now set for WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW saw Mia Yim announce that she will be siding with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match. Yim had been offered a spot on Team Damage CTRL earlier in the night, but she turned them down.
First Match Revealed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network. It was announced during tonight’s RAW that The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis will take place on November 22. Per the stipulation, Lumis will earn a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be required to pay everything he owes to Lumis. Miz has promised that he will win, and this whole thing with Lumis will come to an end.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,333 tickets and there are 1,231 left. Only a few things have been announced for the show. Here is the current lineup:. United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn...
WWE House Show Results From Peoria, Illinois 11/12/22
Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
Opening Betting Odds For Fatal 4-Way ROH Title Match At AEW Full Gear
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend the title against Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Jericho as the -220 favorite to retain the title. At the same time, everyone else is the underdogs, with Danielson at +225, Guevara at +1000, and Castagnoli at +400, according to Betonline.com. Here is the latest card for the show:
