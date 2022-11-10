Read full article on original website
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
After Receiving Racist E-mail, Rep. DiLorenzo Says ‘I Feel Threatened and Afraid’
Attorney General John Formella is investigating a racist email state Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket, received from Ryan Murdough, who says he is the founder and president of a group called the New England White Network. “The New Hampshire Department of Justice, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement...
NH’s Criminal Defamation Law Found Constitutional After Exeter Man’s Appeal
The Exeter man who was charged with criminal defamation for criticizing a police officer online later argued the law is unconstitutional, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that false statements do not fall under the First Amendment. Robert Frese was charged with criminal defamation after he placed an...
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself
CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in a suit claiming the Executive Council and state Senate districts were unconstitutionally and unlawfully gerrymandered to give Republicans a significant advantage have appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The appeal was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court, saying the Superior Court...
New Hampshire Has a Problem
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Eighty-four years ago, the threat of Nazism became reality, as murder and destruction spread across Germany. Over a 48-hour period,...
Steve Shurtleff running for Speaker of the New Hampshire House
Concord, NH — Joined by more than 60 Democratic lawmakers, longtime Penacook Representative and former Speaker of the New Hampshire House Steve Shurtleff has announced his bid to regain the Speaker’s podium for the 2022-2024 session. The vote to nominate a Speaker will take place at the Democratic Caucus meeting on November 17, 2022.
Democrats Pick Up Seats Despite Republican Gerrymandering
CONCORD – Democrats picked up about 19 more seats in the House of Representatives, despite what they called Republican efforts to gerrymander them out of offices across the state for the next decade. Tuesday’s elections brought out some pluses, and they identified some priorities going. Ray Buckley, chair...
Election Experts Tell Roger Wood What Happened Tuesday
Did Donald Trump sabotage the Republican party in this election? And did successful gerrymandering in New Hampshire by the Republicans changing districts to favor themselves help Republicans in the state Senate election? Two guests – professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith both political science professors at the University of New Hampshire will tackle some of these questions in a very incisive conversation with podcast producer Roger Wood.
Status Quo for NH’s Political Landscape but Dems Pick Up Some State House Seats
CONCORD – Voters here essentially kept things the same returning their governor, congressional delegation, and the exact same Executive Council for another term in office. The voters jumped around between support for Republicans and Democrats but seemed to reject the hard-right candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With...
State Alerts YDC Abuse Victims About Controversial Settlement Process
Attorney General John Formella has given notice to former residents of the state’s YDC/SYSC and similar facilities that they may be entitled to file a claim with the state’s new $100 million-dollar YDC Settlement Fund, but the attorney representing about 900 victims said the program is destined to fail.
Sununu Wins Fourth Term As NH Governor
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said it’s not about him but about the people of New Hampshire as he spoke to supporters after ABC News and the Associated Press called the race for him over Democratic challenger Dr. Tom Sherman of Rye at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. “This is a...
NH Voting Appears Heavy; Ballot Counting Devices To Be Audited in Four Communities
ASHLAND – Secretary of State David Scanlan’s predictions for a record voter turnout in a midterm election seemed to be on target as voters and poll workers across the state reported big early morning crowds Tuesday punctuated by a busy lunch hour. Polls were expected to be open...
Plaintiffs Argue for Statewide Education Property Tax Injunction
NORTH HAVERHILL – The Grafton County Superior Court held a hearing Friday on taxpayers’ motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Statewide Education Property Tax (SWEPT) as part of a school funding lawsuit brought against the state. “We brought this motion because in the state’s response to our...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Alert Sent To Medical Folks, Not the Public, About Respiratory Virus, COVID-19 Increases
The state Department of Health and Human Services issued a Health Alert Wednesday to medical providers, but not to the general public, warning about increased respiratory virus activity and the expectation that COVID-19 levels will increase in the coming weeks. That is just in time for families to gather for...
Eversource Hits the Panic Button
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Joseph R. Nolan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource, received nearly...
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers
Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
