New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’

See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
DOVER, NH
After Receiving Racist E-mail, Rep. DiLorenzo Says ‘I Feel Threatened and Afraid’

Attorney General John Formella is investigating a racist email state Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo, D-Newmarket, received from Ryan Murdough, who says he is the founder and president of a group called the New England White Network. “The New Hampshire Department of Justice, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself

CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
LEBANON, NH
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House

The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Has a Problem

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Eighty-four years ago, the threat of Nazism became reality, as murder and destruction spread across Germany. Over a 48-hour period,...
MAINE STATE
Election Experts Tell Roger Wood What Happened Tuesday

Did Donald Trump sabotage the Republican party in this election? And did successful gerrymandering in New Hampshire by the Republicans changing districts to favor themselves help Republicans in the state Senate election? Two guests – professors Dante Scala and Andrew Smith both political science professors at the University of New Hampshire will tackle some of these questions in a very incisive conversation with podcast producer Roger Wood.
DURHAM, NH
Status Quo for NH’s Political Landscape but Dems Pick Up Some State House Seats

CONCORD – Voters here essentially kept things the same returning their governor, congressional delegation, and the exact same Executive Council for another term in office. The voters jumped around between support for Republicans and Democrats but seemed to reject the hard-right candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump. With...
CONCORD, NH
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
AG Joins Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers

Attorney General John M. Formella today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is moving to enforce compliance with Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued to two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “Robocalls are unlawful and abusive. Granite Staters and all Americans should be protected from harassing,...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Barrington, NH
