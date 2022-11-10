ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr legal team set for 'informational conference'

The Defense team of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr will meet with a judge and prosecutors this week after a judge ruled in October to send the case to trial. Schurr is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Gun Lake Tribe has a lot of big ideas ahead for growth

The north-south corridor of the U.S.-131 expressway between Bradley and Wayland may well become a hotbed of commercial and residential activity. Its rural character just might be transformed. Officials from the Gun Lake Casino’s investment arm, Gun Lake Investments, recently were interviewed by MiBiz, and said the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of...
WAYLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Taco John’s growing in West Michigan

A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Ousted ODEI Director calls out GRRC for ‘scrubbing’ her from website

Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 2:32 p.m. on Nov. 12 to add in a full comment from a GRCC faculty member that was left out in an earlier version of the story. Less than two weeks after B. Afeni McNeely Cobham was placed under administrative leave from her position as Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and Executive Director of the Woodrick Center for Equity and Inclusion at Grand Rapids Community College, she sent an email to the GRCC Board of Trustees on Nov. 6 detailing the events that lead to her removal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids

Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to make an amazing charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we gear up for the holidays – it’s time to start thinking about gatherings and parties and charcuterie boards are all the rage!. Evan Talen a Wine & Cheese Specialist (also Certified Cheese Professional with the American Cheese Society & 2019 Cheesemonger Invitational Champion) and Jessica Wong from Family Fare join us today with an amazing charcuterie spread!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

