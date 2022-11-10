ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump reportedly wanted IRS to investigate perceived opponents: CBS News Flash Nov. 14, 2022

Former President Donald Trump reportedly wanted the IRS to investigate several of his perceived political foes, including ex-FBI director James Comey. The U.S. Labor Department is investigating a Wisconsin company for allegedly hiring 31 children for dangerous jobs, and Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” stormed the box office on its opening weekend, raking in about $180 million globally.
