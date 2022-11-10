'Black Panther 2' a Hollywood rarity that acknowledges death is part of life

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — opened Friday in Bay Area theaters. Marvel Studios

Opening Friday in Bay Area theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — inarguably had a more difficult genesis than the other 29 films combined.

That’s because it’s impossible to understate how much of an effect star Chadwick Boseman had on this crazy world.

In an all-too-short career comprising just 15 films, Boseman embodied heroism, not only in the form of comic book superhero T’Challa, but also in his depictions of Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall. He played heroism with nobility and humanity, often with a smile.

But it was T’Challa, whom he played in four Marvel films, that resonated the deepest.

His 10th film, “Black Panther” (2018), was a pinnacle of the franchise, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture (a rarity for a superhero movie), and winning three, for production design, costume design and score.

When Halloween costumes appeared on the shelves of stores in 2018, Black kids everywhere had their first chance to truly identify with a superhero. With his note-perfect portrayal of the character, Boseman touched an extraordinary number of lives.

When he died suddenly in August 2020 — his illness had been a well-protected secret — it was a massive shock. And after the shock wore off, the question loomed: What will become of “Black Panther 2?”

Oakland-based director Ryan Coogler, who shot some of the original “Black Panther” in his hometown, and Oakland-born co-screenwriter Joe Robert Cole, had already begun writing. They had to decide whether to re-cast the part, use visual FX to create a double, cancel the production or, perhaps even more difficult, continue without Boseman.

Continue they did, and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” became a film about loss and grief. It has a great hole at its center, but the filmmakers have embraced that emptiness, and let it become part of the film’s fabric.

Other recent Marvel films, including “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” dealt with grief as well, but “Wakanda Forever” obviously goes one deeper, as evidenced by the film’s Marvel logo, adorned only with pictures of the fallen star.

The movie opens as T’Challa, unseen, lies at death’s door, while his sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), tries in vain to save him.

A year later, we see Shuri has taken to working herself into a fury in her science lab. She is now the main character leading a cast of strong Black women. (Winston Duke’s hilarious, chest-thumping M’Baku is the only male Wakandan with a sizable part.)

Her mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), tries to get her to take a moment to come to terms with the death. But before that can happen, life interrupts, as it sometimes does, in the form of an intruder.

He is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the king of an underwater people, the Talokans, who is so powerful that he easily slipped through Wakanda’s security.

Earlier there was an attack at sea. A mining ship discovered an underwater deposit of vibranium, that invaluable Wakandan metal with powerful properties, and the entire crew was murdered by Talokans before it could be extracted.

The attack is blamed on Wakandans, since the existence of the Talokans is secret. Threatening war, and blaming Wakandans for all the trouble, Namor demands that the queen capture a scientist who was responsible for building a vibranium detecting machine.

The scientist, it turns out, is 19-year-old MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who built the machine for a class project. Shuri and warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira) are sent to retrieve her, as peacefully as possible.

After an exhilarating chase and fight, Shuri and Riri are kidnapped and taken to Talokan. What follows is a series of tense negotiations over what to do with Riri and how to protect the vibranium.

Negotiations break down, which leads to our semi-final battle scene, and then the big, final battle scene, executed with Coogler’s typical expertise. The conflict and its ever-shifting nuances handily mirror real-world occurrences, from the war in Ukraine to the Red/Blue split here in the U.S.

Storywise, the machine that kicks everything off is a silly device, more or less a MacGuffin, that couldn’t possibly exist. (How could Riri even build it without a sample of vibranium?) But the way the movie uses it to flow from grief into action is heartbreakingly logical nonetheless.

Life goes on, and even though we might want to hide our heads in the sand, things must be dealt with. In the last film, the Killmonger character destroyed all the magic herbs that give the Black Panther his power, so Wakanda has no more protector.

And the vibranium remains a problem. Other nations are beginning to demand access to it, even though it’s fairly clear that Americans, at least, hope to weaponize it.

The movie beautifully captures the grim nature of these responsibilities, and the courage it takes to rouse ourselves from our sorrow to face them.

Indeed, the Nakia character, T’Challa’s lover, played by Lupita Nyong’o, doesn’t even appear until a good chunk into the film. She apparently left Wakanda for Haiti, saying “I had to step away and let myself break.”

That’s a great line, and it’s a luxury Coogler and Cole did not have, as they re-worked their tale to accommodate a grim new Chadwick-less reality.

In a recent interview for Variety, Coogler said, “I gave this everything. I’m at that place where I’ve got to sit down and reflect. Probably cry a lot, because I’ve been holding that back. And then from there, figure out whatever’s next.”

In the end, it’s difficult to recommend “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in terms of a pure popcorn entertainment, or even a film that compares to “Black Panther.” It doesn’t. It can’t. But taken by itself, it’s a beautiful film, a Hollywood rarity that acknowledges how death is a part of life.