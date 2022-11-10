MN x HB Celebrate Black Beauty Products With The 2022 Melanin Awards

The Melanin Awards are in full effect, and if you’re diehard beauty babe here’s why you should care: as a labor of love and in honor of brands who bless us with the best hair, fragrance, makeup and skin products for Melanin beings,HelloBeautiful collaborated to give you the rundown of what’s bomb and why it should be among products that are in your current staple.

Black beauty is an aesthetic phenomenon that is innate to Black folks and coveted by those who cling to the margins of the African diaspora. It’s the finest art form known to mankind.

Don’t believe me?

A visual read of art, culture, fashion, and media, will confirm just how beautiful Blackness is, and specifically how these industries and markets look to Black women for cues in beauty trends. This is common knowledge that activist and photographer brother Kwame Brathwaite built on in the 1950s and 60s with his Black is Beautiful Movement. Some 60 years later, MADAMENOIRE continues to build on that very notion with our very own Melanin Awards .

After a one-year hiatus, the Melanin Awards return to recognize the best Black-owned beauty products for 2022. A plethora of products were thoroughly researched and reviewed by our trusted editors. Out of each respective category, a crème de la crème was selected and compiled into a master list to be a resource for readers and beauty lovers alike. But that’s not all. This year, we honor the multifaceted talent La La Anthony with the Newbie Award, for her newly-released product line Inala. At the same time, Anthony graces the cover of HelloBeautiful’s November issue and dishes on her venture into the beauty industry .

And while we exalt Black beauty…

It is equally important to pay homage to those who walk in the footsteps of Annie Turnbull Malone, who created the highly successful hair product, Wonderful Hair Grower; Madame CJ Walker, who became a millionaire selling her hair and scalp products; and Eunice Johnson, the founder of Fashion Fair Cosmetics. Those who contribute to the expansion of Black beauty culture are not lost on us.

As a Black women-focused platform—together with HB— MADAMENOIRE salutes the innovators, entrepreneurs and brands. Melanin Awards was established to show gratitude for their Black excellence and commitment to the Black beauty market. So without further delay, we present the Melanin Award winners and luxe products that owned the year of our Lord 2022.