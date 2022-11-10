Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Sandvik (SDVKY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Sandvik AB (Symbol: SDVKY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $19.03 per share. Sandvik AB shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDVKY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KMT
In trading on Friday, shares of Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.50, changing hands as high as $27.15 per share. Kennametal Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
COLM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as high as $80.42 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.07, changing hands as low as $34.49 per share. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now
As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.
Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On David Dreman - 11/13/2022
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. EQUINOR ASA (ADR) (EQNR) is a large-cap value stock...
Energy Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FREY,ACDC,MAXN,AQN,AQN.TO
Energy stocks continued to outpace most of the broader markets Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 3.0% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.3%. West...
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
Logitech International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LOGI
In trading on Friday, shares of Logitech International SA (Symbol: LOGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.00, changing hands as high as $62.70 per share. Logitech International SA shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LOGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Here's How Juniper Networks Stock Strongly Outperformed The Broader Markets!
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) stock price gained 33% from $22.51 at 2020 end to around $30 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed a 11% rise in revenues, and combined with a drop in its outstanding share count, the company’s stock price has grown. Additionally, over the same period, the S&P 500 returned around 2%, meaning that Juniper stock has strongly outperformed the index since 2020-end.
