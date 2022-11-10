ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvilleguru.com

Noel Launch Party at Fat Bottom Brewing

The Noel Launch Party at Fat Bottom Brewing is Friday, November 18, 2022, from noon to 11:00pm at their taproom in The Nations. Guests can expect half-price Noel pints all day, holiday-themed trivia beginning at 7:00pm, taproom tree lighting, food discounts, and special food pairings for Noel. Admission is free.
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Buckle up Murfreesboro! Hop Springs is so excited to bring the best of Bon Jovi to the venue. Shot Thru the Heart (STTH) is a professional tribute band that pays homage to the music and showmanship of Bon Jovi, one of the greatest rock bands to ever take the stage. STTH provides a high-energy concert experience, playing only the greatest hits and staying true to the original recordings. STTH is the real deal! The music and vocals are live with meticulous attention to detail. The nostalgia effect is real!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Sneaker Riots joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sneaker Riots has cut a ribbon as one of the latest businesses to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Greg Vasquez and his wife Cassie Vasquez are co-owners of the store. “We have shoes, clothing, hats and accessories. Our kids got into sneakers...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Saturday Car Fire To The Bone In Smyrna

(SMYRNA, TN) A Saturday afternoon (11/12/2022) car fire in Smyrna shutdown southbound lanes of Lowry Street. When units of the Smyrna Fire Department arrived on-the-scene, grey 4-door Nissan was a total loss. The padding and covers of the seats were burned to the springs. In fact, all of the car's...
SMYRNA, TN
thecountrynote.com

Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Poignant & Empowering New Music Video For “Stronger Than That” On November 18

Music video to exclusively premiere November 17 on AIM Country Music TV. with TBA airings on The Country Network & CMT.com on Nov. 25. “The country-pop singer-songwriter’s lyrical delivery is timeless and powerful, with the ability to make us not just listen, but stop and think. Her vocals are smooth and beautiful, like a breath of fresh air.”
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy