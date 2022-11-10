ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, CA

LA Animal Services tapping into animal welfare trust fund for food

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday recommended approval of $400,000 to the Department of Animal Services for animal food after learning from officials that the department was planning to use the animal welfare trust fund for food expenditures. The $304,000 currently budgeted...
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California

The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
Target to take over part of former Kmart building

Target will occupy 70,000 square feet of space in Ontario formerly used by Kmart. The retail chain has leased space in the Vineyard Freeway Center, 1670 E. Fourth St., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Progressive marketed the property next...
Riverside County man gets over 8 years in $6.6M PPP fraud case

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution....
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
