California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach launches 'MB vs. Hate Awareness Week' to spark change
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — The big focus for the launch of United Against Hate Week in Manhattan Beach on Sunday was the power in unity to stop and denounce hate in the community. Manhattan Beach has been at the center of hate incidents in recent years and, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Animal Services tapping into animal welfare trust fund for food
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Monday recommended approval of $400,000 to the Department of Animal Services for animal food after learning from officials that the department was planning to use the animal welfare trust fund for food expenditures. The $304,000 currently budgeted...
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week. The search began Tuesday when 10 people, believed to be homeless, were swept down...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Kevin de León issues statement on homelessness lawsuit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Kevin de León, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
KMPH.com
4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California
The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
iebusinessdaily.com
Target to take over part of former Kmart building
Target will occupy 70,000 square feet of space in Ontario formerly used by Kmart. The retail chain has leased space in the Vineyard Freeway Center, 1670 E. Fourth St., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Progressive marketed the property next...
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County man gets over 8 years in $6.6M PPP fraud case
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution....
Man who sold $2.04B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million."I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes...
spectrumnews1.com
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
foxla.com
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream
Ten people were swept away in a current near Los Angeles, including one who died and four others who are still missing
Female Driver Robbed, Stabbed in Disabled Vehicle on 71 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect robbed and stabbed a female driver sitting in her disabled vehicle waiting for a tow truck on the right shoulder of the 71 Freeway early Friday morning. Pomona Police officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim around...
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, California
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
