Dolly Parton receives $100 million as recipient of Bezos Courage and Civility Award
Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. "Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work," Bezos' longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez, posted on Instagram alongside a video of their speech Friday before awarding the grant to the country music legend. "We can't wait to see all the good that you're going to do with this $100 million award, @DollyParton."
Jeff Bezos gives Dolly Parton 100m for charity
Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell & ‘The Santa Clauses’ Cast on Where We Find Them, 16 Years Later (VIDEO)
Break out the cookies and the candy canes — Tim Allen‘s jovial Scott Calvin is back in The Santa Clauses. The brand new Disney+ series checks in with everyone’s favorite St. Nick nearly 30 years after first taking on the job of Santa Claus, which means that in addition to Carol Calvin, a.k.a Mrs. Clause (Elizabeth Mitchell), we’ll also be seeing Scott’s grown-up children: Cal “Buddy” Calvin (Austin Kane) and Sandra Calvin (Elizabeth Allen-Dick).
Mandy Moore feels 'so complete' as a second-time mother
Mandy Moore feels "so complete" after becoming a mother for the second time. The 38-year-old actress - who has been married to musician Taylor Goldsmith since 2018 and already has 23-month-old Gus with him - gave birth to son Oscar in October and explained that she is trying to "soak in" the early days of motherhood once again.
His Majesty requires an EGG-ACT breakfast! Learn all about King Charles III on his 74th birthday...
The British monarch turns 74 on November 14 and is celebrating his first birthday as King, following the passing of his dear mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. Read on to find out everything about this eco-friendly and charitable man... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour
After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.
Michelle Obama loves that her daughters have boyfriends
Michelle Obama thinks “it’s wonderful” her daughters are dating. The former First Lady loves that her and husband President Barack Obama’s two daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, are active in their pursuit of love and willing to kiss a few frogs before they find their prince.
Janet Weisiger: Let us never forget to be thankful
Thanksgiving weekend. Oh, the many joys and memories we have for that wonderful long weekend in November. Some people are busy buying Christmas presents early before stores run out. Many of us are busy cooking and baking as we expect family members to invade our houses. And of course, the football games are number one! Family reunions are special as we take time to visit with aunts and uncles, cousins and grandkids because we realize Thanksgiving is the only time in the year we see them. Plane travel is especially tedious because everybody is flying to see someone somewhere. ...
‘9-1-1’: Corinne Massiah on How Athena’s Confidence in May Helped Her Succeed
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 8, “What’s Your Fantasy?”]. May (Corinne Massiah) might have chosen to leave the dispatcher center and go to college on 9-1-1, but she has to use the skills she learned on the job in the latest episode to save her boyfriend.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
