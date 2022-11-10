El Hijo del Vikingo GCW debut set for Amerika's Most Wanted

Vikingo secured a US work visa last month.

GCW

El Hijo del Vikingo's GCW debut has been announced.

The promotion revealed on Thursday that Vikingo will be in action at GCW Amerika's Most Wanted on Friday, December 16. The show will take place from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, and air live on FITE TV.

An angle took place at AAA Triplemania last month setting up Vikingo's GCW debut. He was attacked in the back by GCW wrestlers Joey Janela, Alex Colon and Gringo Loco.

Janela later tweeted about the backstage attack, "Biggest moment of your life followed by the biggest beatdown of your life!" and told AAA to say hello to "the biggest outlaws in America!!!"

Vikingo revealed to SI.com recently that he has secured a US work visa. He is also scheduled for AAA's show on December 3 from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.

The only announced match for GCW Amerika's Most Wanted thus far is Gringo Loco & Los Vipers vs. Arez, ASF, & Komander.

Also scheduled to appear: