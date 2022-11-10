Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Andor’ to Air Across ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu for Thanksgiving
Star Wars fans have something to be thankful for this holiday season as Disney+ prepares to celebrate the finale of Andor by airing the first two episodes across ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu this Thanksgiving. Yes, the streaming series will jump to network television for a limited time beginning Wednesday,...
Seth Rogen Showbiz Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order at Apple TV+
A new Seth Rogen comedy has landed at Apple TV+ after what the streamer describes as a competitive bidding situation. The so far untitled series tracks a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist. Rogen will...
‘SEAL Team’: AJ Buckley Reveals There’s a ‘Release’ for Sonny in Finale After Losing Clay
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9, “Damage Assessment.”]. SEAL Team rips out our hearts with “Damage Assessment,” but no one’s hurting following Clay’s (Max Thieriot) death more than Sonny (AJ Buckley, who delivers not only the best performance of the episode but also one of his best of the series).
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death
Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
Morgan Myles is ready to earn your vote tonight on 'The Voice'
The time has come for Morgan Myles to perform again, and the viewers will decide her fate on tonight's show. "Ok y’all!!! Here we go!! ITS UP TO YOU!!! I need your votes TOMORROW!!!" said Myles on her most recent social media post leading up to tonight's performance. Myles...
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Strictly Come Dancing: Tony Adams addresses early exit from reality series
Tony Adams has addressed his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.The former Arsenal football player and his professional partner Katya Jones became the seventh couple to leave the BBC reality competition after he made the decision to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.The pair performed a jive on Saturday night (12 November), which landed them in the bottom two.They were set to face Tyler West and Diane Buswell, but the Dance Off did not go ahead with presenter Tess Daley explaining that Adams had decided to withdraw “due to an injury sustained on Saturday night”.Speaking alongside Jones on the Strictly...
Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
