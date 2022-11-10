Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
DPS investigating deaths of man, woman struck while walking on Interstate 10
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10, near the 843-mile marker, that occurred Sunday, November 13, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer...
B-17 in deadly crash was at Jasper Air Show three previous times
JASPER — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - The B-17, ‘Texas Raiders’, which was involved in a deadly crash with another aircraft on Saturday in the Dallas area, had flown in the Jasper Air Show in 2011, 2012, and 2018. Based in Conroe and part of the fleet of...
Beaumont businessman once again running for mayor
BEAUMONT — Beaumont businessman Roy West is once again running for mayor. West made the announcement in a news release. He plans to run for mayor in the May, 2023 election. He lost to Robin Mouton in a runoff election in June, 2021. Mouton defeated West with 8,672 votes...
Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property
BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
Economic growth for Mauriceville as new businesses move in to town
MAURICEVILLE — Many new businesses are opening in Mauriceville. M&D Supply, Mr. Burger, and Tropical Vibes Daiquiris shop are among the new businesses. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Mya Caleb reports.
Technical Difficulties
BEAUMONT — We are currently dealing with technical difficulties and are not able to air our 10 p.m. newscast. Our engineers are currently working on the problem and we hope to be up and running by tomorrow. Thank you for staying with us.
Special report on youth crime and why some are calling it out of control
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The population at the Jefferson County Jail now includes four juveniles. One is charged with burglary, two are charged with murder, and the fourth is in there accused of capital murder. Evidence that criminals in Southeast Texas are getting younger and more dangerous. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel...
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating death of tugboat crew member
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tugboat crew member, according to information Captain Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Captain Jacobs says the office was notified of the death at about 5 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Mansfield...
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
