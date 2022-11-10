ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

DPS investigating deaths of man, woman struck while walking on Interstate 10

JEFFERSON COUNTY — From DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 10, near the 843-mile marker, that occurred Sunday, November 13, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 2007 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

B-17 in deadly crash was at Jasper Air Show three previous times

JASPER — Steve W Stewart/KJAS - The B-17, ‘Texas Raiders’, which was involved in a deadly crash with another aircraft on Saturday in the Dallas area, had flown in the Jasper Air Show in 2011, 2012, and 2018. Based in Conroe and part of the fleet of...
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont businessman once again running for mayor

BEAUMONT — Beaumont businessman Roy West is once again running for mayor. West made the announcement in a news release. He plans to run for mayor in the May, 2023 election. He lost to Robin Mouton in a runoff election in June, 2021. Mouton defeated West with 8,672 votes...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property

BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Technical Difficulties

BEAUMONT — We are currently dealing with technical difficulties and are not able to air our 10 p.m. newscast. Our engineers are currently working on the problem and we hope to be up and running by tomorrow. Thank you for staying with us.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy