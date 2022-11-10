Defensive Award Power Rankings Following Week Ten

Cory Lemer provides us with his updated list of defensive awards following week ten

Week eleven continues with crucial playoff matchups across the board. After this week, two weeks remain for players to be named finalists.



Chuck Bednarik/Bronco Nagurski Award

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the defensive player in college football.

1. Will Anderson

Junior, Alabama

Week 10 Stats: 2 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 38 Tackles, 7 Sacks, 1 INT

2. Daiyan Henley

Senior, Washington State

Week 10 Stats: 5 Tackles

Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT, 1 PD

3. Ivan Pace Jr

Senior, Cincinnati

Week 10 Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 96 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs

4. Ji'Ayir Brown

Senior, Penn State

Week 10 Stats: 3 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 52 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 FF, 2 PDs, 3 INTs

5. Drew Sanders

Junior, Arkansas

Week 10 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 74 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 3 FFs, 3 PDs

Will Anderson is Will Anderson. Daiyan Henley and Ivan Pace Jr are a half step behind and are closing in each week. Drew Sanders enters the top 5 in a switch with Clark Phillips , who is still a name to watch along with UTEP LB Tyrice Knight .

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) pursues South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 44-30. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Outland Trophy

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman.

1. Peter Skoronski

Junior, Northwestern

2. Jarrett Patterson

Senior, Notre Dame

3. John Michael Schmitz

Senior, Minnesota

4. Bryan Bresee

Sophomore, Clemson

5. Steve Avila

Senior, TCU

The list does not change this week. Peter Skoronski and Jarrett Patterson are unstoppable this year. Skoronski holds a healthy lead over the Irish center, but there is still time for Patterson to close the gap. Bryan Bresee is enduring a challenging time, yet he's out there every game making a massive impact for Clemson. Avila continues to rise on draft boards and finds himself at #5. Cooper Beebe is a name to watch in the closing weeks.

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) celebrates with offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dick Butkus Award

The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of football.

1. Drew Sanders

Junior, Arkansas

Week 10 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 74 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 3 FFs, 3 PDs

2. Daiyan Henley

Senior, Washington State

Week 10 Stats: 5 Tackles

Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT, 1 PD

3. Ivan Pace Jr

Senior, Cincinnati

Week 10 Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 Sack

Season Stats: 96 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs

4. Tyrice Knight

Senior, UTEP

Week 10 Stats: 12 Tackles, 1 PD

Season Stats: 87 Tackles, 1 Sack, 3 FFs, 1 FR, 4 PDs, 1 INT

5. Tommy Eichenberg

Senior, Ohio State

Week 10 Stats: 13 Tackles

Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 2 PDs, 1 INT

Drew Sanders is proving himself by leading this Arkansas defense. Daiyan Henley has closed the gap on Sanders in the closing weeks. Ivan Pace Jr slides into #3, inches above Tyrice Knight and Tommy Eichenberg. Jack Campbell is a dark horse candidate for this award.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after the catch as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. © Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Thorpe Award

The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the top defensive back in college football.

1. Ji' Ayir Brown

Senior, Penn State

Week 10 Stats: 3 Tackles

2022 Stats: 52 Tackles, 3 PDs, 1 Sack, 3 INTs, 1 FF

2. Gervarrius Owens

Senior, Houston

Week 10 Stats: 8 Tackles, 1 FF

Season Stats: 53 Tackles, 4 PDs, 2 FFs, 2 FR, 1 INT

3. Jartavius "Quan" Martin

Senior, Illinois

Week 10 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 FF

Season Stats: 44 Tackles, 9 PDs, 3 INTs, 4 FFs, 2 FR

4. Clark Phillips III

Sophomore, Utah

Week 10 Stats: 2 Tackles

Season Stats: 21 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs

5. Gabe Taylor

Sophomore, Rice

Week 10 Stats: 8 Tackles, 1 PD

Season Stats: 44 Tackles, 4 PDs, 2 INTs

Ji'Ayir Brown is having an impressive season for the Nittany Lions and is one of three Penn State players in my top 15 for this award. Gervarrius Owens stays at #2 with solid performances over the past four weeks. Jartavius "Quan" Martin impressed, allowing him to move to #3. Gabe Taylor had a solid week closing the gap to the #4 spot.

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) and Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) celebrate in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Guy Award

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding punter.

1. Bryce Baringer

Senior, Michigan State

Week 10 Stats: 5 Punts, 49.6 AVG, 68 Long, 4 In 20

Season Stats: 39 Punts, 50.0 AVG, 70 Long, 18 In 20

2. Joe Doyle

Senior, Memphis

Week 10 Stats: 2 Punts, 47.4 AVG, 52 Long, 0 In 20

Season Stats: 34 Punts, 47.9 AVG, 64 Long, 8 In 20

3. Mason Fletcher

Sophomore, Cincinnati

Week 10 Stats: 4 Punts, 49.8 AVG, 59 Long, 3 In 20

Season Stats: 41 Punts, 47.5 AVG, 84 Long, 22 In 20

4. Tory Taylor

Junior, Iowa

Week 10 Stats: 8 Punts, 51.8 AVG, 70 Long, 2 In 20

Season Stats: 55 Punts, 45.9 AVG, 70 Long, 23 In 20

5. Ben Kiernan

Senior, UNC

Week 10 Stats: 3 Punts, 55.0 AVG, 64 Long, 1 In 20

Season Stats: 28 Punts, 48.2 AVG, 70 Long, 10 In 20

Bryce Baringer is undoubtedly the best punter this year, averaging over 50 yards per punt, with 18/39 landing inside the 20. Joe Doyle received the nod over Fletcher due to his average punt yards. Mason Fletcher is there and can overtake him soon. Tory Taylor is at #4 as he is the MVP of Iowa football this year and deserves love. South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger is a name to watch.