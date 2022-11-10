Defensive Award Power Rankings Following Week Ten
Cory Lemer provides us with his updated list of defensive awards following week ten
Week eleven continues with crucial playoff matchups across the board. After this week, two weeks remain for players to be named finalists.
Chuck Bednarik/Bronco Nagurski Award
The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the defensive player in college football.
1. Will Anderson
Junior, Alabama
- Week 10 Stats: 2 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 38 Tackles, 7 Sacks, 1 INT
2. Daiyan Henley
Senior, Washington State
- Week 10 Stats: 5 Tackles
- Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT, 1 PD
3. Ivan Pace Jr
Senior, Cincinnati
- Week 10 Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 96 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs
4. Ji'Ayir Brown
Senior, Penn State
- Week 10 Stats: 3 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 52 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 FF, 2 PDs, 3 INTs
5. Drew Sanders
Junior, Arkansas
- Week 10 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 74 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 3 FFs, 3 PDs
Will Anderson is Will Anderson. Daiyan Henley and Ivan Pace Jr are a half step behind and are closing in each week. Drew Sanders enters the top 5 in a switch with Clark Phillips , who is still a name to watch along with UTEP LB Tyrice Knight .
Outland Trophy
The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best college football interior lineman.
1. Peter Skoronski
Junior, Northwestern
2. Jarrett Patterson
Senior, Notre Dame
3. John Michael Schmitz
Senior, Minnesota
4. Bryan Bresee
Sophomore, Clemson
5. Steve Avila
Senior, TCU
The list does not change this week. Peter Skoronski and Jarrett Patterson are unstoppable this year. Skoronski holds a healthy lead over the Irish center, but there is still time for Patterson to close the gap. Bryan Bresee is enduring a challenging time, yet he's out there every game making a massive impact for Clemson. Avila continues to rise on draft boards and finds himself at #5. Cooper Beebe is a name to watch in the closing weeks.
Dick Butkus Award
The Butkus Award is given annually to the top linebackers at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of football.
1. Drew Sanders
Junior, Arkansas
- Week 10 Stats: 9 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 74 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 3 FFs, 3 PDs
2. Daiyan Henley
Senior, Washington State
- Week 10 Stats: 5 Tackles
- Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FFs, 2 FRs, 1 INT, 1 PD
3. Ivan Pace Jr
Senior, Cincinnati
- Week 10 Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 Sack
- Season Stats: 96 Tackles, 8 Sacks, 1 FF, 3 PDs
4. Tyrice Knight
Senior, UTEP
- Week 10 Stats: 12 Tackles, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 87 Tackles, 1 Sack, 3 FFs, 1 FR, 4 PDs, 1 INT
5. Tommy Eichenberg
Senior, Ohio State
- Week 10 Stats: 13 Tackles
- Season Stats: 85 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, 2 PDs, 1 INT
Drew Sanders is proving himself by leading this Arkansas defense. Daiyan Henley has closed the gap on Sanders in the closing weeks. Ivan Pace Jr slides into #3, inches above Tyrice Knight and Tommy Eichenberg. Jack Campbell is a dark horse candidate for this award.
Thorpe Award
The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the top defensive back in college football.
1. Ji' Ayir Brown
Senior, Penn State
- Week 10 Stats: 3 Tackles
- 2022 Stats: 52 Tackles, 3 PDs, 1 Sack, 3 INTs, 1 FF
2. Gervarrius Owens
Senior, Houston
- Week 10 Stats: 8 Tackles, 1 FF
- Season Stats: 53 Tackles, 4 PDs, 2 FFs, 2 FR, 1 INT
3. Jartavius "Quan" Martin
Senior, Illinois
- Week 10 Stats: 7 Tackles, 1 FF
- Season Stats: 44 Tackles, 9 PDs, 3 INTs, 4 FFs, 2 FR
4. Clark Phillips III
Sophomore, Utah
- Week 10 Stats: 2 Tackles
- Season Stats: 21 Tackles, 1 Sack, 2 PDs, 5 INTs
5. Gabe Taylor
Sophomore, Rice
- Week 10 Stats: 8 Tackles, 1 PD
- Season Stats: 44 Tackles, 4 PDs, 2 INTs
Ji'Ayir Brown is having an impressive season for the Nittany Lions and is one of three Penn State players in my top 15 for this award. Gervarrius Owens stays at #2 with solid performances over the past four weeks. Jartavius "Quan" Martin impressed, allowing him to move to #3. Gabe Taylor had a solid week closing the gap to the #4 spot.
Ray Guy Award
The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding punter.
1. Bryce Baringer
Senior, Michigan State
- Week 10 Stats: 5 Punts, 49.6 AVG, 68 Long, 4 In 20
- Season Stats: 39 Punts, 50.0 AVG, 70 Long, 18 In 20
2. Joe Doyle
Senior, Memphis
- Week 10 Stats: 2 Punts, 47.4 AVG, 52 Long, 0 In 20
- Season Stats: 34 Punts, 47.9 AVG, 64 Long, 8 In 20
3. Mason Fletcher
Sophomore, Cincinnati
- Week 10 Stats: 4 Punts, 49.8 AVG, 59 Long, 3 In 20
- Season Stats: 41 Punts, 47.5 AVG, 84 Long, 22 In 20
4. Tory Taylor
Junior, Iowa
- Week 10 Stats: 8 Punts, 51.8 AVG, 70 Long, 2 In 20
- Season Stats: 55 Punts, 45.9 AVG, 70 Long, 23 In 20
5. Ben Kiernan
Senior, UNC
- Week 10 Stats: 3 Punts, 55.0 AVG, 64 Long, 1 In 20
- Season Stats: 28 Punts, 48.2 AVG, 70 Long, 10 In 20
Bryce Baringer is undoubtedly the best punter this year, averaging over 50 yards per punt, with 18/39 landing inside the 20. Joe Doyle received the nod over Fletcher due to his average punt yards. Mason Fletcher is there and can overtake him soon. Tory Taylor is at #4 as he is the MVP of Iowa football this year and deserves love. South Carolina Punter Kai Kroeger is a name to watch.
