Part of Challenger space shuttle found by divers looking for WWII plane off Florida
“Divers noticed a large human-made object covered partially by sand.”
Daytona Beach Building Collapses Into Ocean Due to Hurricane Nicole: VIDEO
A building on Daytona Beach recently collapsed due to Hurricane Nicole’s forceful impact. In recent video footage, viewers can watch as gusty winds and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to fall in as the storm made landfall. However, the building was one of many that literally fell victim to the ferocity of Hurricane Nicole.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
NASA War-Games Deadly Asteroid Impact, Produces Terrifying Results
Did you know that meteoroids hit Earth virtually every day? Thankfully, these fragments of asteroids and comets are so small that they typically burst when connecting with our atmosphere, causing no damage at all. That said, NASA is aware of far larger space debris, some spanning hundreds of miles in...
LOOK: Northern Lights Turn Pink in Extremely Rare Phenomenon
If you live near the Earth’s poles, one of the most beautiful things you will ever be treated to is a view of the auroras. Lighting up the sky in shades of green, the Northern Lights are a mesmerizing and unique phenomenon. This phenomenon is created within our planet’s magnetic field. Recently, some stargazers were treated to an extremely rare sight as the northern lights turned an incredible shade of pink.
15 Sea Turtles Rescued From Hurricane Ian Released Into the Wild in the Florida Keys
Fifteen tiny sea turtles are now back in the wild after being rescued from Hurricane Ian in September. When the Category 5 storm hit the Florida coast on Sept. 29, many young sea turtles were either washed ashore or injured. In the days following, residents found the animals caught up in debris or dehydrated from being on land too long.
