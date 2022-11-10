Read full article on original website
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Carolina Clemson rivalry renewed at high noon Nov. 26 on ABC Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience. According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia. This will be the 118th match-up in one...
Tigers earn top seed, bye in NCAA Football Playoffs
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The undefeated Benedict College Tigers are making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs and earned the No. 1 seed for Super Region 2, the NCAA announced on Sunday. The Tigers, 11-0 after winning the SIAC championship on Saturday, will have a bye...
Columbia Fireflies release 2023 home games
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fireflies released their 2023 home game times. The team will open the season with a game against the Augusta GreenJackets on April 6 at 7:05 p.m. Similar to 2022’s season, weekday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday games will finish at 5:05...
Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday. Hunter ran for 149 yards on 12 carries and scored once and had three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. The...
Benedict wins first SIAC Championship in school history
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
Newberry captures second straight SAC Championship
NEWBERRY, S.C. – Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they we are to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12.
Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The motorsports show Monster Jam returns to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, with pre-sale tickets available Nov. 15. General public tickets go on sale Nov. 22. The championship series will run April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 23, 2023 at 2...
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family. Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is looking a lot like Christmas, at least at the State Fairgrounds. The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic is underway this weekend. The craft show features southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry. November 12, 2022 – Sat. (10am...
Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue. Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office. The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case. Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to...
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
Kershaw deputies continue investigating year old murder
Kershaw, SC (WOLO) — The investigation into a Kershaw County woman’s murder is still ongoing one year later. Authorities are hoping new developments can help solve the case. Last year 37-year-old Dena Thames was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from downtown...
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam
NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills. Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not...
