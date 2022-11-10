UFC champ Israel Adesanya won't rule out return to light heavyweight, still plans to lap middleweight again

NEW YORK –UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya still has plans of going back up to light heavyweight.

Adesanya’s lone career loss came in March 2021 when he failed in his bid to become dual champion against then-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. He has since defended his middleweight title three times and plans on continuing to do so even if there’s a shortage of new contenders. However, Adesanya says 205 pounds will be a part of his future.

“I’ll lap the division again, and then I’ll go back up at some point just for my own – maybe a little bit of ego, but yeah, just because I can do it,” Adesanya told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at media day.

Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) will look to notch his sixth title defense when he takes on former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event.

When he looks at light heavyweight, it’s no longer necessarily about capturing a second title. “The Last Stylebender” is just looking for new challenges.

“It doesn’t have to be for the belt,” Adesanya added. “Right now, other Paradigm (Sports) guy Jiri’s (Prochazka) got the belt, so let him do his thing. I just like testing myself. Again, there’s heavyweight. I’m not saying I can beat every 205 guy or every f*cking heavyweight, but they’ll have problems with me. And yeah, there’ll be times when Eugene (Bareman) might say, ‘Take that guy out.’ And I’m like, ‘Who? What? All right, bet.’ And I’ll take them out.”

UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

