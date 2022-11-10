ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

RURAL ROUTE 4:

Since I last wrote, we finished our harvesting for the year. I think this was a record early finish for us, thanks to the amazing weather that we had in October. Robb doesn’t remember a year where he finished before the time change. We do remember years where we were still harvesting well into December and hope not to relive that experience!
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Iowa to receive $6.17 million in Google settlement

Iowa will receive $6.17 million in a multistate settlement with Google over the company’s location tracking practices. The company will pay $391.5 million to 40 states as a result of the settlement. It is the largest privacy settlement with U.S. states in history, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a press release.
SD pork producers celebrate rejection of slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Agriculture producers across South Dakota say the defeat of a proposed ban on new slaughterhouse plants in Sioux Falls is a big win for the industry and will create more options for local farmers to market their livestock. The majority of voters in the...
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?

There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections

Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
