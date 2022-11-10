Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Carscoops
What’s The Best American Sports Car Ever With Less Than 8 Cylinders?
Perhaps no nation is as tied to an engine layout as closely as America is to the V8. It’s been a part of almost all of the most significant American sports cars in the history of the nation. How good are sports cars from the USA with less than eight cylinders though? Which one out of that group is the best in history?
Carscoops
The Used Car Market Is So Messed Up That Some 3-Year-Old Vehicles Actually Appreciated In Value
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, weird. And the latest data on used vehicle values from iseecars.com shows that we’re still in a deeply strange historical moment. Not only has depreciation on used vehicles dropped significantly, it has reversed on at least five vehicles. The...
Carscoops
Real-Life Toyota Supra Face-Swapped Mazda RX-7 Looks Like A Glitch In The Universe
As much as our eyes have been trained in seeing face-swapping renderings of cars, sometimes real life outperforms the digital world. This is the case with the pictured Mazda RX-7 FD featuring a face transplant from a Toyota Supra Mk4 which actually looks quite decent in a weird way. The...
Carscoops
Audi Debuts New Black And White Logo With A Two-Dimensional Appearance
Audi’s four ring logo dates back to the early days of Auto Union and it has been updated countless times over the decades. The latest evolution of the badge largely flew under the radar as it debuted on the facelifted and renamed Q8 e-tron. However, Audi is circling back and highlighting its new take on the classic logo.
Carscoops
Volkswagen Celebrates 500,000 Deliveries Of All-Electric ID. Models Around The World
Volkswagen says it is ahead of schedule with its all-electric ID. models, as it reached the milestone of 500,000 deliveries around the world. VW says it’s proud to have achieved this despite tight supply lines and production difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Delivery of half a million ID.s...
Carscoops
Kia’s “Silent” EV6 GT Commercial Tries To Spin Fact That EVs Sound Really Boring
“You know, I never thought I’d say a 9-second quarter mile would be a little underwhelming, but there’s no drama.”. Car &Driver video man Carlos Lago’s comments after blasting down a makeshift dragstrip in a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike perfectly summed up the problem facing the companies trying to sell electric cars to gas-loving gearheads (for the record the bike rider found it plenty exciting, despite losing).
Carscoops
Master Toyota Technician Shows How Fake Parts Can Cause Real Damage to Your Car
An oil filter is probably one of the simplest parts of your car. No one tends to give them much thought since we assume that one is very much like another, and they get tossed every oil change anyway. But did you know that fake oil filters exist and are, in fact, becoming a very real problem for car owners?
Carscoops
Volkswagen ID.7 Thinks Rectangular Touchscreens Are For Squares
Volkswagen is taking on the Tesla Model 3 with its new ID.7, a production version of the ID. Aero concept, and the first sedan in the ID. family. But it’s not just the body shape that’s different about the ID.7. The infotainment screen also looks very different from what we’ve seen on other mainstream VW and ID.-branded cars before.
Carscoops
Radical Teases Track-Only “Project 25” With 850 HP Bi-Turbo V6
Radical is readying a new model that will be reserved for the track, honoring its motorsports heritage. The supercar codenamed “Project 25” will be produced in a limited number of 25 units, as many as the years of Radical Performance, and will be fitted with a bi-turbo V6 producing 850 hp.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 BMW i7 And 7-Series Are Near-Perfect Flagship Sedans
What defines the modern flagship sedan? Is it luxury, space, power, or technology?. That question doesn’t have an easy answer, but it was one BMW was faced with when creating the seventh-generation 7-Series. An upper-class icon, the redesigned model combines all four of those attributes with an available electric powertrain and driving dynamics that need to be experienced to be believed.
Carscoops
Don’t Let The Badges Fool You, This T3 B32 Is One Of The Rarest Porsches Ever Made
As cool as cab-over vans go, it is quite hard to justify a price tag of €364,900 ($364,553) for a used VW T3. This particular example though is not your typical Transporter, since underneath the VW skin it is actually a Porsche – and a quite rare one.
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Carscoops
1:10 Toyan Scale Model V8 Spins To 12,500 RPM But Costs As Much As A “Real” V8
Every gearhead should build at least one engine in his lifetime. But it’s not so easy if you don’t have a garage and your girlfriend isn’t enthusiastic about the idea of sharing the living room with a tool chest and a filthy, partially dismantled LS V8. One...
Carscoops
2025 VW Tiguan: What The Compact SUV Will Look Like And Everything Else We Know
This story includes illustrations for the next Tiguan created by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The next generation of the VW Tiguan is expected to arrive in 2024 as the last one to be fitted with a combustion engine. Following the first appearances of Tiguan prototypes on the road, our associates created a more accurate (and less adventurous) rendering than our previous speculative drawing, giving us an early look at VW’s upcoming compact SUV.
Carscoops
What New Car Priced Under $50,000 Will Be A Collectible In 20 Years?
Many car enthusiasts are always looking for the next future classic. And while it’s not hard to predict what super expensive vehicles will become collectible, it can be harder to know what the next reasonably-priced classic will be. Today we’re asking you if you had $50,000 for a new...
Carscoops
The Volvo ES100 Is A Fictional BMW i7 Rival Inspired By The EX90
This story contains illustrations of a fictional sedan created by digital artist Theottle who is neither related to nor endorsed by Volvo. Volvo introduced its new design language with the all-new EX90 flagship SUV, prompting independent digital artist Theottle to create a similarly-styled all-electric sedan that could become a direct rival to the likes of the BMW i7 and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Strips Away Huracan Sterrato Disguise Ahead Of Nov 30 Reveal
By now, it’s no secret that Lamborghini is readying an off-road version of the Huracan called the Sterrato, and the first official camo-free images shows just how similar it looks to the 2019 Sterrato concept. Much like the recently-confirmed Porsche 911 Dakar, the Huracan Sterrato, which will be unveiled...
Carscoops
Modern-Day Pontiac GTO Rendered From Camaro, Because Why Not?
This story contains a fictional render of a Pontiac GTO from artist Rain Prisk who is neither related to nor endorsed by GM. It’s been some 12 years since Pontiac was killed off by General Motors and while it’s unlikely that it will ever be revived, a talented designer has dreamt up what could be the perfect car to relaunch the Pontiac brand.
Carscoops
The Top 5 Most Annoying Things Car Salesmen Say According To You
Buying a new or used car at a dealer can often come with a wide-ranging mix of feelings. One that seems to be prevalent is annoyance and as such, we recently asked what the most annoying thing to hear from a car salesman was. You came up with some doozies and some stories that surprised us too. Here are the top five most annoying things to come out of a salesperson’s mouth according to you.
Comments / 0