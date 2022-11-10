Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
theavtimes.com
LASD commander sues LA County for retaliation over job reassignment
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully reassigned to a less prestigious position after questioning why deputies involved in a 2021 incident in which nearly 70 shots were fired during service of a search warrant were not disciplined. Cmdr. William E. Jaeger‘s...
2urbangirls.com
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
Los Angeles police shooting reported in South L.A. area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers today was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
KTLA.com
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
LAPD Chief, $4 Million Harassment Case Winner Set as Witnesses in Trial
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
beverlyhillscourier.com
New Allegations in BHHS Construction Imbroglio
A lawsuit filed last month in Los Angeles County Superior Court levies specific charges of mismanagement and fraud in a Beverly Hills High renovation plan facing increasing scrutiny. A veteran construction project supervisor, William Lora, has sued his former employer, ProWest Constructors, for wrongful termination, race discrimination, and retaliating against...
2urbangirls.com
Coroner’s inquest employee alleges department failed to accommodate health issues
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure...
LA Co Sheriff's Race Could Be Fait Accompli After Vote Count Update Monday
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday.
Car wanted in Livermore sideshow tracked down in Los Angeles
LIVERMORE -- A car ticketed for impoundment following a Livermore sideshow in October was seized over the weekend by LAPD officers.Livermore police said officers broke up a major sideshow at First and L Streets 0n Saturday, Oct. 1 around 10 p.m. Two vehicles were participating to the cheers of a large crowd. A Livermore police lieutenant witnessed a Black Lexus spinning donuts with a large crowd gathered around the car. The lieutenant wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction Friday night. The registered owner of the car now faces thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees."Sideshows are illegal and will not be tolerated in Livermore," police officials said in a Facebook post. "Anyone engaging in sideshows could be cited, arrested and their vehicles impounded."
fox29.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
Shooting in Woodland Hills parking garage leaves 1 hospitalized, police say
One person was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night in a Woodland Hills parking structure, authorities said.
Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
foxla.com
Thieves bag family's heads in brazen Diamond Bar home invasion: Police
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Police in Diamond Bar are investigating a home invasion robbery, where the thieves allegedly put the family's heads in bags while they robbed the house. Officers responded to the home on the 1900 of Viento Verano Drive overnight Sunday to calls about a robbery, where they found two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. According to police they were grandmother and grandson.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
Comments / 0