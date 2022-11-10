ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Robert Luna on course to become county’s new sheriff

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes. Updated Election Day totals released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office showed Luna about 59% of the vote and Villanueva with around 41%. The updated count released Saturday had Luna with 867,704 votes to Villanueva’s 608,520.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica

Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
SANTA MONICA, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

New Allegations in BHHS Construction Imbroglio

A lawsuit filed last month in Los Angeles County Superior Court levies specific charges of mismanagement and fraud in a Beverly Hills High renovation plan facing increasing scrutiny. A veteran construction project supervisor, William Lora, has sued his former employer, ProWest Constructors, for wrongful termination, race discrimination, and retaliating against...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Coroner’s inquest employee alleges department failed to accommodate health issues

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure...
CBS San Francisco

Car wanted in Livermore sideshow tracked down in Los Angeles

LIVERMORE -- A car ticketed for impoundment following a Livermore sideshow in October was seized over the weekend by LAPD officers.Livermore police said officers broke up a major sideshow at First and L Streets 0n Saturday, Oct. 1 around 10 p.m.  Two vehicles were participating to the cheers of a large crowd.  A Livermore police  lieutenant witnessed a Black Lexus spinning donuts with a large crowd gathered around the car.  The lieutenant wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction Friday night. The registered owner of the car now faces thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees."Sideshows are illegal and will not be tolerated in Livermore," police officials said in a Facebook post. "Anyone engaging in sideshows could be cited, arrested and their vehicles impounded."
LIVERMORE, CA
fox29.com

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thieves bag family's heads in brazen Diamond Bar home invasion: Police

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. - Police in Diamond Bar are investigating a home invasion robbery, where the thieves allegedly put the family's heads in bags while they robbed the house. Officers responded to the home on the 1900 of Viento Verano Drive overnight Sunday to calls about a robbery, where they found two victims — an 18-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. According to police they were grandmother and grandson.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA

