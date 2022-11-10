Read full article on original website
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s […]
Utah elected officials urge Ron DeSantis to make 2024 presidential bid
86 Utah elected officials have called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make a bid for President of the United States in 2024
These Utah Republicans want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Republicans in Utah might be ready for the party to move on from former President Donald Trump. On Monday, 86 elected officials in Utah signed on to a letter urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open an exploratory committee to consider running for president in 2024. Although the letter didn't mention the former president by name, it appears to be a rebuke of the Trump wing of the party after several pundits have blamed Trump in part for the GOP's disappointing showing nationally in the midterm elections.
SLCC’s Sarah Reale elected to the State Board of Education
Sarah Reale, Salt Lake Community College’s director of digital marketing, will replace incumbent Laura Belnap for a seat in Utah’s District 5 State Board of Education. The Associated Press called the race at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 14. Reale, one of two Democratic candidates to succeed in Utah’s...
New design for Utah’s state flag is one step away from being approved
The Utah State Flag Task Force settled on a new design for the state flag on Thursday, and now it falls to the Utah Legislature to vote to adopt the new design or keep the current one come January 2023. During Thursday’s meeting, Utah leaders made a point to clarify...
Utahns respond to death sentence of Iranian protestor
Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced an anti-government protestor to death on Sunday, Nov. 13. While many people have died in Iran during protests in recent weeks, this is the first known death sentence from the government.
Dignity Index evaluates post-election messages
The Dignity Index said this would be the final set of scores for the Utah Demonstration project.
Benefits available to Utah veterans and their families
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) In honor of Veteran’s Day, GTU wants to share ways we can serve those who have served for us. Gary Harter from Utah Dept. of Veteran and Military Affairs shared the things happening in the Beehive State to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day weekend. Harter and Gov. Spencer Cox wanted to first and foremost express gratitude to veterans living in Utah who have served as well as their families.
Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive
The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
Utah’s West Desert could hold a decade’s worth of indium
Utah’s West Desert is home to the only recognized deposit of indium in the United States. The little-known metal is used in everyday devices like smartphones and solar panels. The Utah Geological Survey was recently awarded a $300,000 federal grant to further investigate whether the indium in western Juab...
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City
(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
Here's why Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he's celebrating Veterans Day twice this year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was in the midst of finishing his first half-marathon in St. George in 2018 when he got a phone call that would eventually change everything for him. Cox, then the state's lieutenant governor, crossed the finish line, got a chance to...
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Utah Election Preliminary Results
The Utah Election Preliminary Results are in from voting conducted on Tuesday, November 8 with many voters visiting the polling location as early as 7:00 am. Officials state that the stream of voters for the day was steady up to the closing of polls at 8:00 pm. Republican Christine F....
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Arizona races tighten as GOP-heavy Election Day votes tallied
(The Center Square) – After initial mail-in ballots gave Democrats leads in statewide races, Arizona’s GOP-heavy in-person ballots have some Republicans with slight leads and others within striking distance. A Wednesday morning update to vote totals shows Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for governor, with a 50.3% lead over...
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election
As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.
