Observer
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Bought an Advertising Package from Elon Musk’s Twitter
Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a spacecraft engineering company, bought an advertising package on Twitter, which Musk also owns, Reuters reported. It will promote SpaceX’s satellite internet service, Starlink. Since Musk took over, Twitter has lost major advertisers including General Motors, United Airlines and Pfizer. Musk claimed the SpaceX purchase...
Observer
Elon Musk Heads to Court To Defend His $56 Billion Tesla Bonus Package
Elon Musk is headed to court this week to defend his $56 billion Tesla compensation package, in response to a lawsuit brought up by a Tesla shareholder in 2018. A five-day trial over the case kicked off today (Nov. 14) in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The Tesla CEO is scheduled to take the stand Nov. 16.
Miike Takashi Series Ready to ‘Connect’ – Global Bulletin
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Observer
Disney’s Cost Cutting Will Likely Include Layoffs
The Walt Disney Company will be instituting cost-cutting measures which will likely include layoffs, CEO Bob Chapek announced in a company memo Nov. 11, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company will pause nonessential travel and freeze hiring for all but necessary positions. Media and technology companies dependent on advertising...
NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences
Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
