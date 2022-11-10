ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Andor’ to Air Across ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu for Thanksgiving

Star Wars fans have something to be thankful for this holiday season as Disney+ prepares to celebrate the finale of Andor by airing the first two episodes across ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu this Thanksgiving. Yes, the streaming series will jump to network television for a limited time beginning Wednesday,...
Albany Herald

CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates

CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Albany Herald

'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5

It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.
Albany Herald

Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour

After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death

Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
Albany Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Shatters Records Again With Season 5 Premiere Ratings

Unsurprisingly, Yellowstone continues to break records with its ratings. The drama, which aired a nearly two-and-a-half-hour premiere (with the first two episodes) for its fifth season on Sunday, November 13, shattered records in all demos led by young adults (up 52 percent among 18-34) and adults (up 22 percent among 18-49) in Live+Same Day just on Paramount Network. It was also up 13 percent among adults 25-54. In total viewers, it was up 10 percent, with 8.8 million tuning in, from last season’s premiere.
WGAU

Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis

LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Margot Robbie says her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff isn't happening

It's not a pirate's life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned "Pirates" film because Disney didn't want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She'd been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie's Harley Quinn flick, "Birds of Prey."
Albany Herald

‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit

Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
Albany Herald

Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight

The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Albany Herald

10 Steamiest Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now

As we welcome sweater weather, Amazon Prime is cranking up the heat indoors! We know scrolling through the massive selection on Amazon Prime Video can be a daunting task, even when you have a specific genre in mind. So we've rounded up the sexiest films you can stream for free with a Prime membership, whether for date night, or a sexy night of solitude. These are erotically-charged dramas, adult comedies, documentaries and more. There are selections from all around the world, from mainstream to arthouse fare, Hollywood hits and sizzling indie gems.
The Independent

Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy

Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy