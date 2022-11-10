Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘Andor’ to Air Across ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu for Thanksgiving
Star Wars fans have something to be thankful for this holiday season as Disney+ prepares to celebrate the finale of Andor by airing the first two episodes across ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu this Thanksgiving. Yes, the streaming series will jump to network television for a limited time beginning Wednesday,...
Albany Herald
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Albany Herald
'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5
It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.
Albany Herald
Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour
After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.
Albany Herald
‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets John Aniston’s Final Episode Following His Death
Days of Our Lives has lost one of its own as it was announced Monday, November 14 that John Aniston had died. The actor who was known for playing Victor Kiriakis was 89. While he was honored in an emotional social media post shared by daughter and Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston, fans are finally getting some answers about when the performer’s run on the soap will officially come to an end. According to TV Line, it has been confirmed that John Aniston will make his final appearance as Victor in the episode airing Monday, December 26.
Albany Herald
‘Yellowstone’ Shatters Records Again With Season 5 Premiere Ratings
Unsurprisingly, Yellowstone continues to break records with its ratings. The drama, which aired a nearly two-and-a-half-hour premiere (with the first two episodes) for its fifth season on Sunday, November 13, shattered records in all demos led by young adults (up 52 percent among 18-34) and adults (up 22 percent among 18-49) in Live+Same Day just on Paramount Network. It was also up 13 percent among adults 25-54. In total viewers, it was up 10 percent, with 8.8 million tuning in, from last season’s premiere.
Albany Herald
Allison Janney, Bob Greenblatt to Adapt ‘Confident Women’ Into Prime Video Anthology
A new series about con artists is coming to Prime Video, but this time it’ll have a small twist. With so many shows focusing on the crimes of men, this one aims to look at women who have been just as conniving. Allison Janney and her producing partner, Chris...
Albany Herald
Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The event marked Applegate's first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.
Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis
LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
Albany Herald
Daniel Craig unleashes his inner disco diva in Taika Waititi-directed vodka commercial
Since ending his 15-year run as James Bond with "No Time to Die" last year, Daniel Craig has not been sitting idle. The British star has been busy brushing up his fancy footwork, which he enthusiastically showcases in a new vodka commercial directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.
Albany Herald
Margot Robbie says her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff isn't happening
It's not a pirate's life for Margot Robbie after all. The Oscar nominee said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" spinoff in which she was set to star has been canceled. Robbie said work had stopped on the planned "Pirates" film because Disney didn't want to move forward with it, according to her Vanity Fair cover story. She'd been working on the film with writer Christina Hodson, who penned the script for Robbie's Harley Quinn flick, "Birds of Prey."
Albany Herald
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
Albany Herald
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Albany Herald
10 Steamiest Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now
As we welcome sweater weather, Amazon Prime is cranking up the heat indoors! We know scrolling through the massive selection on Amazon Prime Video can be a daunting task, even when you have a specific genre in mind. So we've rounded up the sexiest films you can stream for free with a Prime membership, whether for date night, or a sexy night of solitude. These are erotically-charged dramas, adult comedies, documentaries and more. There are selections from all around the world, from mainstream to arthouse fare, Hollywood hits and sizzling indie gems.
Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy
Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...
Comments / 0