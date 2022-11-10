Read full article on original website
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Horford missed Saturday's back leg of the back-to-back set due to lower back tightness. But after entering the week without any injury designation, he is back out there. He's also immediately starting, sending Blake Griffin back to the bench.
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out for Grizzlies Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. This is no surprise, as Jackson was listed doubtful. However, it seems as though a return to the court is close on the horizon for the standout big.
Charlotte's Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) inactive on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. Smith will not suit up after he suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday night. Expect LaMelo Ball to replace Smith's role against a Heat unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Ball's projection includes 15.8...
Cory Joseph (hip) out for Pistons on Monday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. In 12 games this...
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
Portland's Justise Winslow (illness) out on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with a non-COVID illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Hornets starting LaMelo Ball (ankle) for inactive Dennis Smith on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Ball will make his season debut and his first start after missing extended time with a left ankle sprain. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ball to score 36.9 FanDuel points. Ball's projection includes...
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City Monday night; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Williams has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will change with the start of a new week. He's back in with the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is headed back to a role off the bench.
Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
Isaiah Stewart (foot) will not return for Pistons on Monday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will not return Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stewart suffered a foot sprain late in the second quarter. Now, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the night as the teams head into the halftime break. Expect a big boost in minutes for Jalen Duren and Nerlens Noel.
Sixers starting Matisse Thybulle on Saturday for inactive De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Thybulle will make his second start this season after De'Anthony Melton was ruled out. In 26.6 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Thybulle's projection includes 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5...
Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
Onyeka Okongwu (personal) not listed for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okongwu missed Saturday night's game due to personal reasons. However, on the initial report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to go. Our models project Okongwu for...
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hyland will miss his second straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench against a Chicago team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Brown's current projection...
Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons was downgraded to questionable to play just 15 minutes ago, and now the team has gone ahead and ruled him out. Expect more minutes for Yuta Watanabe and Patty Mills. In...
