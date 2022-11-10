Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Albany Herald
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' actor and Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89
John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives," has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday.
Albany Herald
Christina Applegate Has 'Married... With Children' Reunion in First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. And thankfully, she had some old friends by her side to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Albany Herald
Christina Applegate had some great lines and a few tears at moving Walk of Fame ceremony
Christina Applegate celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The event marked Applegate's first public appearance since she shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year. The actress reflected on her career in a moving speech that was filled with heart and humor.
Albany Herald
Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries
Jay Leno is recovering from burn injuries following a gasoline fire, according to a statement from the hospital where he is getting treatment. Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, told CNN that Leno was in stable condition, being treated for "burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend."
Albany Herald
'Stranger Things' creators tease Season 5
It sounds like the end of "Stranger Things" might have viewers in their feelings. The show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, hinted at what's to come on Sunday during a panel discussion in Los Angeles.
Albany Herald
Clues at ancient lake site reveal earliest known cooked meal
Scientists have found the earliest known evidence of cooking at an archaeological site in Israel. The shift from eating raw to cooked food was a dramatic turning point in human evolution, and the discovery has suggested prehistoric humans were able to deliberately make fires to cook food at least 780,000 years ago.
Janet Weisiger: Let us never forget to be thankful
Thanksgiving weekend. Oh, the many joys and memories we have for that wonderful long weekend in November. Some people are busy buying Christmas presents early before stores run out. Many of us are busy cooking and baking as we expect family members to invade our houses. And of course, the football games are number one! Family reunions are special as we take time to visit with aunts and uncles, cousins and grandkids because we realize Thanksgiving is the only time in the year we see them. Plane travel is especially tedious because everybody is flying to see someone somewhere. ...
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
