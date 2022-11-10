Read full article on original website
Colorado Says Yes to Medical Use of 'Magic Mushrooms'
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Colorado voters have voted narrowly to approve the medical use of "magic mushrooms" in Colorado. "I'm in awe of what we were able to accomplish," said Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, a lead proponent for legalizing psilocybin, the main psychoactive compound in mushrooms. "Over a million people voted yes on this. To think that many people see the value in these medicines, that many people know that these can be used for healing -- that's huge."
California Files Suit Over 'Forever Chemicals' in Water
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The state of California is suing several companies for their role in manufacturing "forever chemicals." The lawsuit filed Thursday also claims that the companies, including 3M and DuPont, covered up the harm their products, commonly known as PFAS, were causing to the state's environment and to people.
Massachusetts spending $2.6M to address brownfields
(The Center Square) – Thirteen communities in Massachusetts will benefit from a state investment in redeveloping brownfields. The Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said, will disperse $2,612,740 to clean up and redevelop brownfields across the state. The Environmental Protection Agency defines a brownfield as "a property, the...
