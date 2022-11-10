ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Five things to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Iowa football is riding a three-game winning streak and is right in the thick of it for winning the Big Ten West for the second straight year. However, there is more work to be done for the Hawkeyes as they try to make it back to Indianapolis. The next challenge for Iowa is against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will travel up to Minneapolis to take on PJ Fleck's Golden Gophers on Saturday in a contest that will air at 3:00 PM CT on Fox.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa

Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
MADISON, WI
ourquadcities.com

Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC

We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Barbeque business to close Iowa City location

A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted

Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
DAVENPORT, IA
superhits106.com

Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

