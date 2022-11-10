Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Minnesota
After a 6-4 start, Iowa is hoping to keep its hopes for a Big Ten West Title alive when they travel up to Minneapolis this Saturday to take on the Gophers. Saturday will be the 116th meeting between Iowa and Minnesota. The Hawkeyes have won seven straight and 17 of the last 21 in the series.
"They are towards the top of my list:" 2024 OL Caleb Pyfrom talks Iowa offer, gameday visit
Iowa is dipping its toes into the state of Nebraska in the 2024 class as the Hawkeyes offered Omaha (Neb.) Central three-star offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom during his.
Five things to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Iowa football is riding a three-game winning streak and is right in the thick of it for winning the Big Ten West for the second straight year. However, there is more work to be done for the Hawkeyes as they try to make it back to Indianapolis. The next challenge for Iowa is against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will travel up to Minneapolis to take on PJ Fleck's Golden Gophers on Saturday in a contest that will air at 3:00 PM CT on Fox.
COMMIT: Iowa lands three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie in the 2023 class
News: On Saturday, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie announced his commitment to Iowa. Buie officially visited Iowa a few weekends ago and is the second wide receiver commit in the class along with Marion three-star wide receiver Alex Mota. Buie picked the Hawkeyes over Boston College and...
saturdaytradition.com
Cooper DeJean burns Wisconsin with quick pick-6 for Iowa
Cooper DeJean is showing he has a nose for creating havoc with Iowa’s defense. He also found the end zone once again in 2022, this time off another pick-6. Facing Wisconsin in the battle for the Heartland Trophy, DeJean burned the Badgers and QB Graham Mertz in the second quarter. Mertz’s throw was slightly behind his man with DeJean working back to jump the route and house his interception.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa trolls Wisconsin, blasts 'Jump Around' in Kinnick Stadium following Heartland Trophy victory
Iowa has taken back the Heartland Trophy in the 24-10 home win over Wisconsin in Week 11. After the win, Kinnick Stadium played Jump Around in the stadium speakers as players and fans had a good time celebrating the win. Iowa playing Jump Around was an obvious troll to Wisconsin,...
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
KWQC
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
ourquadcities.com
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
Daily Iowan
Chair of UI Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology steps down
John Buatti, chair and departmental executive officer of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology, announced that he will step down from his long-standing position. The UI will conduct a national search to find a replacement for Buatti. He will continue to serve as...
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
superhits106.com
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
Iowa City Police are doing their part in a city-wide effort to help those in crisis by increasing the visibility of a new hotline to help. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse joins us to talk about how to keep trees healthy through the next year. Veterans Day Ceremony held...
ourquadcities.com
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
247Sports
