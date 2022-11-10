Read full article on original website
‘Light Up Main Street’ to kick off holiday season
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a winter wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck: The city of Santa Clarita is welcoming the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Holiday Entertainment
It’s never too early to plan your holiday entertainment activities. Tickets to many events are often sold out if you wait too long and in the crush of holiday travel, entertaining and parties it is easy to miss out on fun events. Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures. Join...
Jim Combs | Tom Lee’s Influence Shouldn’t Be Forgotten
I have read the latest Signal list of the most influential persons of 2022 and would like to express my appreciation of your efforts each year noting those persons who are making our Santa Clarita Valley a most desirable place to live and work. I would like to recommend that...
The Time Ranger | Our Local Slapstick Agency of Nuts & Drunks.
Happy darn mid-November, dear friends, neighbors, saddlepals, amoebas and amoeba-ettes (Spanish, for little friends?). Drat we’ve a fun time trek just around the bend. We’ll be moseying into the back historic trails of Santa Clarita lore and legend. There’s everything from epic tragedy to high comedy, some gee-whiz stuff on Winifred Westover and too many goodies to list. C’mon. The temperature’s going to dip so get out your best full-length buffalo duster and winter boots. You heartier souls take a sweater…
West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition
In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
Dana Ziyasheva | Confessions of an Offbeat Canvasser
Moving to Los Angeles in 2015, after two decades of gratifying development work with the U.N. around the world, I was eager to learn about American politics and contribute to the betterment of society. In the runup for the Nov. 8 election, I got a job canvassing for Assemblywoman Suzette...
Frontier Toyota sold
Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
Dogs believed to belong to woman found dead in donation box up for adoption
Two dogs, Ripley and Banjo, being housed at the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic are believed to have belonged to the woman who died in a donation collection box on Oct. 6. The connection is yet to be confirmed, as the Los Angeles County Department...
Golden Valley upsets Paloma Valley 42-28
Grizzlies football (8-4) is on to the CIF Division 7 semifinals after a 42-28 win over the hosting Paloma Valley (9-3) on Friday. Golden Valley’s defense was stellar against the balanced Wildcat attack. Grizzly cornerback Dallas Landry led the defense with a huge three-pick night. The offense was also...
Gospel through gifts: Operation Christmas Child hosts National Collection Week for donations
The season of giving is fast approaching. One’s kindness can start in Santa Clarita with a shoebox, and end up across the world as a gift to a child. The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Parkway, is scheduled to host Samaritan’s Purse’s National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child starting Monday.
Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead
A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Upland takes down West Ranch, 28-21, in overtime battle
Upland Scots football (8-4) stunned the previously unbeaten West Ranch Wildcats (11-1) in an overtime thriller on Friday at Valencia High School. Scots cornerback Trestin Castro brought down an interception in overtime to seal it. Upland was led by workhorse running back Rickey Allen, who ran in two scores. Scots...
Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home
A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash sends one to hospital
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash involving another vehicle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Jeremy Stafford, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash occurred near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway– which involved both the...
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms, drugs and grand theft
A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of a slew of crimes including possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, grand theft and more, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SCCS sees season end with Palisades sweep
No. 2 Cardinals stunned at home by No. 3 Dolphins in CIF regional semifinals. Santa Clarita Christian School girls’ volleyball (26-4) saw its season end at the hands of the Palisades Dolphins (34-10) via a sweep, 29-31, 23-25, 15-25, at home in the regional semifinal round of the CIF state Division 4 playoffs on Saturday.
