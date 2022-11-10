ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Holiday Entertainment

It’s never too early to plan your holiday entertainment activities. Tickets to many events are often sold out if you wait too long and in the crush of holiday travel, entertaining and parties it is easy to miss out on fun events. Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures. Join...
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition

In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Jim Combs | Tom Lee’s Influence Shouldn’t Be Forgotten

I have read the latest Signal list of the most influential persons of 2022 and would like to express my appreciation of your efforts each year noting those persons who are making our Santa Clarita Valley a most desirable place to live and work. I would like to recommend that...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Time Ranger | Our Local Slapstick Agency of Nuts & Drunks.

Happy darn mid-November, dear friends, neighbors, saddlepals, amoebas and amoeba-ettes (Spanish, for little friends?). Drat we’ve a fun time trek just around the bend. We’ll be moseying into the back historic trails of Santa Clarita lore and legend. There’s everything from epic tragedy to high comedy, some gee-whiz stuff on Winifred Westover and too many goodies to list. C’mon. The temperature’s going to dip so get out your best full-length buffalo duster and winter boots. You heartier souls take a sweater…
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Dana Ziyasheva | Confessions of an Offbeat Canvasser

Moving to Los Angeles in 2015, after two decades of gratifying development work with the U.N. around the world, I was eager to learn about American politics and contribute to the betterment of society. In the runup for the Nov. 8 election, I got a job canvassing for Assemblywoman Suzette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Light Up Main Street’ to kick off holiday season

When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a winter wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck: The city of Santa Clarita is welcoming the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Golden Valley upsets Paloma Valley 42-28

Grizzlies football (8-4) is on to the CIF Division 7 semifinals after a 42-28 win over the hosting Paloma Valley (9-3) on Friday. Golden Valley’s defense was stellar against the balanced Wildcat attack. Grizzly cornerback Dallas Landry led the defense with a huge three-pick night. The offense was also...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Upland takes down West Ranch, 28-21, in overtime battle

Upland Scots football (8-4) stunned the previously unbeaten West Ranch Wildcats (11-1) in an overtime thriller on Friday at Valencia High School. Scots cornerback Trestin Castro brought down an interception in overtime to seal it. Upland was led by workhorse running back Rickey Allen, who ran in two scores. Scots...
UPLAND, CA
SCCS sees season end with Palisades sweep

No. 2 Cardinals stunned at home by No. 3 Dolphins in CIF regional semifinals. Santa Clarita Christian School girls’ volleyball (26-4) saw its season end at the hands of the Palisades Dolphins (34-10) via a sweep, 29-31, 23-25, 15-25, at home in the regional semifinal round of the CIF state Division 4 playoffs on Saturday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Public Health issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, as temperatures on Sunday night are expected to drop to near or below freezing in parts of the county. The National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures within the SCV will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing weapon against his wife

A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making verbal threats and brandishing a firearm toward his wife, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28600 block of Black Oak Lane in Castaic after they received a call regarding a family disturbance. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, said responding deputies discovered the suspect made verbal threats toward his wife while brandishing a firearm.
CASTAIC, CA

