Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Sleepout collected over $50,000 during it's 18th annual fundraiser
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The annual fundraiser to help end homelessness, The Siouxland Sleepout, has released a recap of how much support it received this year. Nearly 150 people showed up on the first Friday in November to raise money for six homeless organizations in Sioux City. A big...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
siouxlandnews.com
"Forever chemicals" presentation to Sioux City City Council on Monday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drinking water will be a topic of conversation Monday night, Nov. 14, at Sioux City's City Council meeting. There will be a presentation on the health advisory levels of forever chemicals in Sioux City. "Forever chemicals" are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down...
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County completes post-election audit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County on Monday completed its post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes in the Governor's race and the Constitutional Amendment race for Precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
siouxlandnews.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
siouxlandnews.com
Gordon Drive viaduct public information meeting Tuesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on its plans to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
siouxlandnews.com
The importance of serving from veterans on Midwest Honor Flight 13
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midwest Honor Flight is an organization dedicated to making sure veterans from our area get a chance to see some of the grand memorials of their service in our nation's capital. Siouxland News traveled with them on Honor Flight 13 in October and asked some why they made the honorable choice to serve.
siouxlandnews.com
A cold and snowy week ahead
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
siouxlandnews.com
B-17 Bomber which flew in Sioux City involved in Texas plane crash
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One of the planes that crashed in Texas at the Dallas Airshow on Saturday, Nov. 12, has been identified as the B-17 Bomber plane that visited Sioux City in July. Six people were killed Saturday at the airshow. The aircraft involved was a P-63 Kingcobra...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City water safe to drink for now with unknown impact of forever chemicals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is set to launch a campaign to inform water customers about the presence of "forever chemicals" in our water supply. The city says some of the water at its Southbridge Treatment Plant near the Sioux gateway airport has tested above the new levels for PFAS being set by the EPA.
siouxlandnews.com
Bank robbery suspect tied to two other robberies
SALIX, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement were on the scene of a bank robbery reported in Salix Monday afternoon. The call came in around 12:00 p.m for a robbery at Pioneer Bank on the 400 block of Popular St. The suspect, Kevon Spratt, was caught and taken into custody...
siouxlandnews.com
Gas prices in Iowa fall 3.5 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 15.0 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Comments / 0