Sioux City, IA

Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
SIOUX CITY, IA
"Forever chemicals" presentation to Sioux City City Council on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drinking water will be a topic of conversation Monday night, Nov. 14, at Sioux City's City Council meeting. There will be a presentation on the health advisory levels of forever chemicals in Sioux City. "Forever chemicals" are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Woodbury County completes post-election audit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County on Monday completed its post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes in the Governor's race and the Constitutional Amendment race for Precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
Gordon Drive viaduct public information meeting Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on its plans to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The importance of serving from veterans on Midwest Honor Flight 13

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midwest Honor Flight is an organization dedicated to making sure veterans from our area get a chance to see some of the grand memorials of their service in our nation's capital. Siouxland News traveled with them on Honor Flight 13 in October and asked some why they made the honorable choice to serve.
SIOUX CITY, IA
A cold and snowy week ahead

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Keep the winter weather wear handy this week! The chill is here to stay a while...along with snow for parts of Siouxland. Monday morning flurries are falling in Iowa, and crossing I-29 into Nebraska for the morning hours. Light snow and flurries will end this...
KINGSLEY, IA
Bank robbery suspect tied to two other robberies

SALIX, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement were on the scene of a bank robbery reported in Salix Monday afternoon. The call came in around 12:00 p.m for a robbery at Pioneer Bank on the 400 block of Popular St. The suspect, Kevon Spratt, was caught and taken into custody...
SALIX, IA
Gas prices in Iowa fall 3.5 cents in the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 15.0 cents per gallon lower than a month...
IOWA STATE

