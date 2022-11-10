Read full article on original website
Sabatino Truffles Strikes Again with 2.4-pound "Giant" White Truffle!
Leading truffle company importing super rare 1.1 kg White Truffle to NYC. WEST HAVEN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Eight years after setting the Guinness World Record for the largest White Truffle ever sold, Sabatino Tartufi is bringing another extremely large white truffle to be showcased in New York City.
AP News Summary at 11:44 p.m. EST
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting takes place amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting in Indonesia with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict between the two nations, but relations between the U.S. and China have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.
Janet Weisiger: Let us never forget to be thankful
Thanksgiving weekend. Oh, the many joys and memories we have for that wonderful long weekend in November. Some people are busy buying Christmas presents early before stores run out. Many of us are busy cooking and baking as we expect family members to invade our houses. And of course, the football games are number one! Family reunions are special as we take time to visit with aunts and uncles, cousins and grandkids because we realize Thanksgiving is the only time in the year we see them. Plane travel is especially tedious because everybody is flying to see someone somewhere. ...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:45 a.m. EST
'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding. WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.
