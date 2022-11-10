ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

cpr.org

Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado

Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Dormant railroad that served Camp Hale National Monument looking to come back to life

A complex, multifront battle over a dormant railroad from Pueblo to Minturn and Eagle continues to simmer. The Tennessee Pass rail line, built in 1881 and taken out of service in 1997, recently attracted interest in reviving the line from both a company wanting to ship grain from its large agricultural holdings in eastern Colorado to West Coast flour mills and from a company interested in reestablishing passenger service from southern Colorado some 220 miles northwest to the Eagle-Vail area, something not seen since 1964.
MINTURN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home

The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
NEW CASTLE, CO
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Hunter Finds Remains of Colorado Man Missing for Over a Decade

On July 30, 2010, the community of Carbondale, Colorado, was rocked by the sudden disappearance of William Worley. The 61-year-old resident had apparently driven out to Redstone, about 16 miles south of Carbondale, and vanished into thin air. Five days after he was reported missing, authorities discovered Worley’s car parked...
CARBONDALE, CO
