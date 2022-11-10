Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County completes post-election audit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County on Monday completed its post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes in the Governor's race and the Constitutional Amendment race for Precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
siouxlandnews.com
Gordon Drive viaduct public information meeting Tuesday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on its plans to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy
Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
siouxlandnews.com
"Forever chemicals" presentation to Sioux City City Council on Monday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drinking water will be a topic of conversation Monday night, Nov. 14, at Sioux City's City Council meeting. There will be a presentation on the health advisory levels of forever chemicals in Sioux City. "Forever chemicals" are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Sleepout collected over $50,000 during it's 18th annual fundraiser
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The annual fundraiser to help end homelessness, The Siouxland Sleepout, has released a recap of how much support it received this year. Nearly 150 people showed up on the first Friday in November to raise money for six homeless organizations in Sioux City. A big...
kscj.com
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, November 12
Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
siouxlandnews.com
B-17 Bomber which flew in Sioux City involved in Texas plane crash
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One of the planes that crashed in Texas at the Dallas Airshow on Saturday, Nov. 12, has been identified as the B-17 Bomber plane that visited Sioux City in July. Six people were killed Saturday at the airshow. The aircraft involved was a P-63 Kingcobra...
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
siouxlandnews.com
The importance of serving from veterans on Midwest Honor Flight 13
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midwest Honor Flight is an organization dedicated to making sure veterans from our area get a chance to see some of the grand memorials of their service in our nation's capital. Siouxland News traveled with them on Honor Flight 13 in October and asked some why they made the honorable choice to serve.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City water safe to drink for now with unknown impact of forever chemicals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City is set to launch a campaign to inform water customers about the presence of "forever chemicals" in our water supply. The city says some of the water at its Southbridge Treatment Plant near the Sioux gateway airport has tested above the new levels for PFAS being set by the EPA.
nwestiowa.com
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Sioux City Journal
Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million
DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
