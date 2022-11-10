ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Woodbury County completes post-election audit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County on Monday completed its post-election audit of last week's midterm election. Elections staff were going over the votes in the Governor's race and the Constitutional Amendment race for Precinct 17, which covers the city of Lawton, as well as Banner and Concord Townships.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Gordon Drive viaduct public information meeting Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting Tuesday, November 15, 2022, on its plans to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct. The in-person meeting will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Convention Center downtown Meeting Room Gallery C-1.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy

Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

"Forever chemicals" presentation to Sioux City City Council on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drinking water will be a topic of conversation Monday night, Nov. 14, at Sioux City's City Council meeting. There will be a presentation on the health advisory levels of forever chemicals in Sioux City. "Forever chemicals" are man-made chemical compounds that do not break down...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR

A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, November 12

Gehlen Catholic Schools held their annual Veterans Day Prayer Program to honor all of the veterans of our communities. This was opened with the flag presentation and singing of our National Anthem, followed by prayer, and a comedy skit about Veterans Day. Deacon Paul Gengler stated that we need to make sure to thank a Veteran not just today but everyday for the freedoms that we have here in this great nation. A special guest was honored with the Distinguished Alumna Award. Colonel Kimberly Kuhn graduated from Gehlen in 1985 and she spent 25-years in the United States Army.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland Community Health hosts World Diabetes Day marathon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Local businesses teamed up Monday to collectively walk a marathon to raise money for local diabetes education classes. The Siouxland Community Health Center hosting that "World Diabetes Day" marathon challenge at the Tyson Events Center, where 26 local businesses each walked a mile around Tyson's indoor concourse.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

The importance of serving from veterans on Midwest Honor Flight 13

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midwest Honor Flight is an organization dedicated to making sure veterans from our area get a chance to see some of the grand memorials of their service in our nation's capital. Siouxland News traveled with them on Honor Flight 13 in October and asked some why they made the honorable choice to serve.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer

SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash

(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes

ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Tower Medical Plaza in Dakota Dunes sells for $7.6 million

DAKOTA DUNES – The Tower Medical Plaza has been sold for $7.6 million to Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, a Pensacola, Florida company. The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD

