Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Eyewitness News
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
Eyewitness News
Boy Scouts hold ‘Thanks for Giving’ drive despite wind, rain
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Boy Scouts in Milford went ahead with their Thanksgiving drive despite the threat of wind and rain from the remnants of Nicole. This year marked the 18th year for the annual Thanks for Giving Food Drive. It happened at Wasson Field Saturday morning. An important part...
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Eyewitness News
WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box. AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be
I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Eyewitness News
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
Bobby T’s is hot dog king of Manchester, New Yorkers say the food reminds them of home
MANCHESTER — From April to the end of October, on the corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Bobby Turcotte sets up his small hot dog cart, serving 8-inch natural cased Mucke’s hot dogs and chilidogs. ADDRESS: Corner of Myrtle and Main streets, Manchester. HOURS: Monday-Friday (and some Saturdays)...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: A holiday movie bonanza, kids fall fun fest & more
(WFSB) - Fall fun is still in full swing, or you can catch a classic Christmas movie on the big screen. It’s all part of some great events on tap for Veterans Day Weekend. Showing: Elf, The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Festive hot...
Eyewitness News
Lizzo to make tour stop in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some fans might argue that it’s about time. Three-time Grammy and Emmy award winning star Lizzo put a stop in Hartford on her “The Special 2our.”. She’ll be coming to the XL on May 6. It’s part of the second leg of her...
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
Eyewitness News
VOTE NOW: Are you looking forward to the winter weather?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Are you looking forward to the winter weather? Vote Now in our online poll and watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News for the results.
House of the Week: Wilbraham home has in-law apartment with private deck
For those planning to have family stay with them over the holiday season, an in-law apartment might be an added perk. A 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on the market in Wilbraham has a separate in-law apartment with its own private deck. The house is located at 11 Stonegate Circle and is on the market for $749,900. It is listed by Sue Lefebvre of ROVI Homes.
Pet of the Week: Junior!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a handsome man named Junior! Junior usually means “the younger one,” but as you can see from his photos, Junior’s black and white coat has a youthful glow. At one and a half years old, sure, he can get a bit rambunctious or mischievous at times. […]
Real deal: Connecticut rental prices ease as market shows signs of leveling out
Connecticut rental prices that were being driven higher by first time mortgage rates are finally starting to level out, experts say.
