Pittsburgh, PA

ESPN

Sources: Astros, Rafael Montero reach 3-year, $34.5M deal

Reliever Rafael Montero agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that will bring the right-hander back to the Houston Astros' dominant bullpen a week after the team rode its pitching staff to a World Series title, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN. Montero, 32, thrived in his first full...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Cubs release five-time Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward

CHICAGO -- The Cubs released Jason Heyward on Monday, cutting ties with a five-time Gold Glove outfielder who never produced at the plate the way they hoped. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said in August that Heyward would not return to the Cubs next year. The 33-year-old Heyward had...
CHICAGO, IL

