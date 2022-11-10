Read full article on original website
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
Community Blood Center offering free WinterFest tickets or Kroger gift cards to donors
DAYTON — To boost blood donations for the upcoming holiday season, the Dayton Community Blood Center is offering a reward to donors. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Nov. 18 or Saturday, Nov. 19 will receive a free ticket to Kings Island’s WinterFest or a Kroger $10 gift card.
Springfield City Schools to hold ‘Wellness Week’ for students and staff
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District (SCSD) will extend their Thanksgiving Break from three days to five in observance of the district’s ‘Wellness Week,’ according to a Springfield City School District spokesperson. The district will be closed through the entire week of Thanksgiving beginning Nov....
Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosts ‘Pet Afflaire Gala’
DAYTON — Saturday night the Humane Society of Greater Dayton hosted its 31st annual Pet Afflaire Gala. The event held at the Dayton Arcade featured an array of guests and their pets. It featured a live and silent auction of more than 50 times to help raise money for...
ocj.com
Springfield educator honored as GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year
Shelby Guthrie knows how to make agricultural education meaningful for her students and she’s passionate about spreading innovation to other science teachers. The Global Impact STEM Academy educator has won The GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for 2022-2023. This honor reflects her enthusiastic outreach and involvement with the GrowNextGen program. “Shelby is a dynamic, zealous ambassador for agricultural science in the classroom,” said Jane Hunt, Director of Education.
Dayton to host ‘welcome event’ for area Ukrainians
DAYTON — Next weekend the City of Dayton will hold an event to help newly arrived Ukrainians feel welcome. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. It will feature light...
The Dayton Book Fair returns for the 51st year
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It may be cold outside, but the Dayton Book Fair is back for its 51st year of operations. According to a release, the annual Dayton Book Fair is being held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. […]
dayton.com
Dayton VA honors veterans with parade for first time in years
Spectators lined the route as the region experienced its first snowfall of the season. Veterans and supporters braved brisk temperatures Saturday to attend the Dayton VA Medical Center’s revived Veterans Day parade held on the VA campus. Saturday’s cold front — which brought with it the area’s first snowfall...
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
WCPO
'She was dying': Teen returns to UC Medical Center to take senior photos with doctors who saved her life
CINCINNATI — Madi Smith was just 17 when she found out she might only have days left to live. "I felt like I was having contractions," she said. "Extreme, like sharp pain within my lower belly." At the time, Smith was only four or five months pregnant. Doctors at...
sciotopost.com
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
Tipp City announces completion of three public parking projects throughout the city
TIPP CITY — Tipp City recently completed a few public parking projects throughout the city, according to the City of Tipp City - Government social media page. A new parking lot was built on East Main Street to allow for easy access to downtown Tipp City, a city spokesperson said.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Things To Do In Springfield, Ohio
Located approximately halfway between Columbus and Dayton, Springfield is the thriving heartbeat of Clark County. Once home to some of the greatest entrepreneurs and manufacturing giants of the 19thand early 20thcenturies, Springfield is now a city on the rise once again. From historical architecture, a vibrant arts and culture scene (home to the longest-running Summer Arts Festival in the country!), thrilling outdoor adventures and a welcoming small-town atmosphere, you’ll find plenty of fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio!
cohaitungchi.com
25 Fun Ways to Liven Up Your Weekend in Springfield, Ohio
It’s easy to fall into routines. Don’t get me wrong, routines are a good thing, and they keep us on track, but they can also be kind of monotonous. This weekend, why not venture out to see what different things you can do around town?. Here are 25...
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
Veterans Day deals and freebies in the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
