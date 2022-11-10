ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
Monday.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) _ Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported a loss of $23 million in its third quarter. The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
XCel Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share. The brand management...
FinVolution: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $84.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $417.7 million...
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
MAG Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The results fell short...
Africa Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $70.6 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.41. A year ago, they were...

