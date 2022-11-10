Read full article on original website
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Quest Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The recycling company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. _____. This...
Cyren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) _ Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 70 cents per share.
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
Helbiz to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 14, 2022
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on November 14, 2022. Prior to the webcast, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005401/en/ Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on November 14, 2022. Prior to the webcast, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/. (Photo: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
cryptoglobe.com
SBF’s Alameda Research Under Scrutiny For Promising a 15% Return With ‘No Risk’
Alameda Research, a quantitative crypto trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has reportedly come under legal scrutiny for comments made in 2018 that promised investors “no risk” returns. According to a report by The Block, the trading firm, which helped create liquidity for SBF’s now bankrupt FTX...
csengineermag.com
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards Totaling $128 Million
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced a contract award for its Concrete segment valued at over $40 million. Under this contract, the Company will construct a 40-story multi-family residential building in the Houston area, beginning in Q1 2023 with...
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Longhorn recognized as "Diagnostics Company of the Year"
Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health and One World company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, has been named "Diagnostics Company of the Year" in the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. BioTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.
The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced Andrew Kazeniac has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As COO, Kazeniac will be responsible for driving operational efficiencies and continuing to enhance the level of service provided to Real agents through its technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005390/en/ The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
AST SpaceMobile Deploys Largest-Ever Commercial Communications Array in Low Earth Orbit
MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, announced today that it had successfully completed deployment of the communications array for its test satellite, BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”), in orbit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005574/en/ 693-square foot array on Blue Walker 3 successfully completed deployment. (Photo: Business Wire)
retrofitmagazine.com
Nanolumens’ Engage Series Achieves DCI Certification
Nanolumens announced it has received DCI certification for its Engage Series dvLED product. Digital Cinema Initiatives LLC (DCI) was created in March 2002 and is a joint venture of Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal and Warner Bros. Studios. DCI’s primary purpose is to establish and document voluntary specifications for an open architecture for digital cinema that ensures a uniform and high level of technical performance, reliability and quality control.
ValueWalk
Metamaterial Market: Growth Opportunities Across Radio-frequency And Optical Metamaterials
IDTechEx’s new research report, “Metamaterials Markets 2023-2043: Optical and Radio-Frequency”, analyses the technology and markets for both classes of electromagnetic metamaterials. Defined as materials that utilize periodic structures to achieve potentially revolutionary capabilities, metamaterials have drawn much attention due to their applications across telecommunications, consumer electronics, and...
Zacks.com
Woodward (WWD) Restructures its Aerospace & Industrial Segment
WWD - Free Report) has announced a new Aerospace and Industrial organizational structure as well as streamlining of leadership. The new structure entails consolidating the company’s different business groups under its existing business segments - Aerospace and Industrial. The leadership changes are implemented to improve customer sales experience, streamline processes and boost profitability through better execution.
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
