Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.

22 HOURS AGO