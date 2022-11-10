ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Nuvo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRVFF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $343,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.9...
MySanAntonio

SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
MySanAntonio

Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio

Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy