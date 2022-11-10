Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Nuvo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) _ Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRVFF) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $343,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.9...
SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
