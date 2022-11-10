Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections - live: Republicans one seat away from retaking House with slim majority
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate, securing 50 seats with a runoff in Georgia next month that could give President Joe Biden’s party an additional seat.And while the GOP is projected to take the House, it will do so with a very slim majority that could make things difficult for...
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation’s largest Vietnamese community. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes tallied, Calvert, the longest serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote edge in the contest. Ten races in the state remained undecided as vote-counting continued, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to break either way.
Idaho8.com
Congress returns for lame duck with long to-do list
Lawmakers are set to return on Monday after being away for several weeks campaigning for the crucial midterm elections. They face a jam-packed legislative to-do list before the new congressional session begins in January. With that in mind, Democratic leaders are eager to bring several bills to the floor for...
Idaho8.com
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Charlie Baker says Trump ‘hurt the party’s chances’ in midterm elections
Charlie Baker, the moderate Republican governor of Massachusetts, said former President Donald Trump‘s influence hurt their party in this year’s midterm elections as voters demonstrated they “aren’t interested in extremism.”. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Baker said Trump “hurt the party’s chances on Election...
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s...
More GOP power players emerge as Trump announcement nears
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is atop a list of notable names that could launch bids for the Oval Office in 2024, including Trump himself.
Idaho8.com
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump’s 2016 win: ‘It shook me profoundly’
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” wrote Obama in “The Light We Carry,” according to audio excerpts released Monday to NPR. “It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat.”
Idaho8.com
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to “get the I.R.S. on” were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Idaho8.com
January 6 committee says Trump ‘failed to comply’ with subpoena
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has “failed to comply” with its subpoena for documents and testimony. “In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance,” Democratic...
Letters to the Editor:
Election deniers and threats to democracy John Calabrese wrote an interesting opinion in the News-Review on Sept. 20 about “election deniers” and pointing out that some Democrats in Congress voted against certifying the presidential election results in 2000, 2004 and 2016. Those are facts and I don’t dispute them and I agree with him that it only takes minimal research to uncover the truth. I just have a different perspective about these facts. ...
Comments / 0