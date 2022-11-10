WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO