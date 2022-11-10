Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor race
WASHINGTON (TND) — Katie Hobbs will be the next governor of Arizona. The Associated Press called the race Monday night at 9:20 p.m. MST. Hobbs formerly served as a representative in the state house from 2011 to 2013, then a state senator from 2013 until 2019 — where she served two terms as minority leader — and was elected to be the Secretary of State for the Grand Canyon state in 2018. As Secretary of State, Hobbs helped regulate the 2021 Maricopa County presidential ballot audit by Cyber Ninjas and other Republican activists.
Widespread snow will lead to slick streets Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Our first snow event is coming to eastern Iowa late Monday night. Widespread, persistent snow will lead to slick conditions through Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ON TUESDAY FROM 6 AM UNTIL 6 PM. TIMING. Snow will begin to move...
Gas prices in Iowa fall 3.5 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 15.0 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Mount Vernon edges past Humboldt, advancing to 3A championship game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Mount Vernon football team managed to hang on for a 14-6 win over Humboldt on Saturday night, clinching a spot in the 3A State title game. The Mustangs will face #1 Harlan for the championship next week.
