Opening statements begin in Dimione Walker trial
Opening statements began this morning in the case of the alleged Taboo Nightclub shooter, Dimione Walker. The prosecution and defense laid the foundation for the trial by addressing the jury of eight men and six women. The prosecution discussed the shooting that was caught on camera while the defense said...
Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
Four Oaks Family Connections focuses attention on foster teens for Adoption Month
Cedar Rapids — Monday afternoon, the Four Oaks Family Connections staff announced they will be focusing their attention on the unique needs teens in foster care for Adoption Month. Every year, more than 23,000 teens transition into adulthood with no adoptive family or permanent connections to caring adults. Securing...
Cedar Rapids elementary school paint front of snow plow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Students at Hoover Community School put the final touches on a new addition for the City of Cedar Rapids snow removal crews. The Mural Club at Hoover painted the front of a Cedar Rapids snowplow, which will be moving through the streets this winter. The...
Washington FD investigates downtown structure fire
Washington — Saturday evening, the Washington Fire Department (FD) responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. Crews were dispatched for the report of flames coming through the structure's roof at 120 East Main Street. Washington FD and other emergency crews responded:. Ainsworth Fire. Kalona Fire. Riverside Fire.
UNI's basketball game Monday at Virginia canceled follow deadly campus shooting
UNI men's basketball game against Virginia Monday night has been canceled following a deadly shooting on campus in Charlottesville, Virginia. Three Virginia Cavalier football players were killed late Sunday night and the suspect, a former UVA football player, is suspected of killing them. Two other students were wounded, police said.
Marion Public Library interactive learning area to close for painting
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion Public Library’s interactive learning area will be closed for maintenance and painting next Monday, Nov. 21. This closure includes the area’s playground equipment, Lite-Brite wall, and play kitchen. Patrons will continue to have access to materials, computers, and other services...
Garage destroyed in Cedar Rapids structure fire
A two stall garage was named a total loss after a structure fire around 10a.m. on November 12. Firefighters responded to 1006 E Ave NW to reports of the fire. They later determined the cause to be the failure of a wood burning stove. No one was hurt and the...
CRCSD Interim Superintendent shares his vision and goals
The Cedar Rapids Community School District Interim Superintendent, Art Sathoff, is sharing his vision for his goals while he's with the district amid their search for a full-time replacement. Sathoff is hoping to be a steady hand for the time being particularly with the nine-figure bond issue being considered by...
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location
Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
Williamsburg handles Wahlert, advancing to the 2A State championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Williamsburg football team stays undefeated for at least another week, beating Wahlert Catholic 31-7 in the 2A semifinals. The Raiders will face CL-GLR next Friday in the 2A championship.
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barely managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
How to prepare your young trees for winter
Trees Forever and ReLeaf Cedar Rapids want you to remember to take care of those young trees you've planted in the time since the Derecho as we head into winter. Continue to water newly planted trees until the ground freezes. Provide 10-15 gallons every 7-10 days unless there is an inch of rain or more. Your goal is to help prevent the tree from drying out due to winter wind.
