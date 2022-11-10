FBI warns of Zillow rental scam
FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson joins Lisa Dent to explain how criminals are now using the real estate site Zillow to place ads for homes that are already occupied as a way to scam unsuspecting applicants out of their money and what you should do to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 0