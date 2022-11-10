ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI warns of Zillow rental scam

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson joins Lisa Dent to explain how criminals are now using the real estate site Zillow to place ads for homes that are already occupied as a way to scam unsuspecting applicants out of their money and what you should do to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

